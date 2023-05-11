Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The demise of the Golden State Warriors has been greatly exaggerated. After letting a very winnable game slip away from their grasp in Game 5, the Warriors find themselves down 3-1 in the NBA Playoffs for just the second time under head coach Steve Kerr. Even then, there was no way anyone was counting the Warriors out; with Stephen Curry leading the way for the defending champion Dubs, anything is possible.

Of course, it helps that the foundational pieces of this Warriors squad have all gone through considerable adversity in their careers. Thus, there’s simply no way these Warriors are wilting under the spotlight. And their performance in Game 5 is yet another testament to the fact that there’s nothing that would faze this veteran crew — not even the prospect of elimination.

As Stephen Curry pointed out following the Warriors’ 121-106 win over the Lakers to set up a Game 6 on the road, the 2022 Finals MVP lives for these kinds of moments.

“Just the body of work you can kind of tap into. Situations that you’ve been in that I can tap into that confidence, that I can do whatever the game requires. I just love this stage so much and not afraid of anything that’s gonna happen,” Curry said, per NBA TV.

Of course, Stephen Curry, being the ultimate teammate he is for the Warriors like he’s always been, also wanted to give credit to his teammates for an all-around solid Game 5 effort.

“The trust I have in my teammates to be on that journey with me [gives me confidence]. It’s nice and blessed to be able to keep doing it at this stage of my career. I don’t want it to stop anytime soon,” Curry added.

Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, in particular, played exceptional basketball, with the two providing the requisite scoring punch to supplement Curry’s 27-point effort in the crucial Game 5 victory. But at the end of the day, Curry is what makes the Warriors’ world go around. And at this point, it doesn’t look like anything can slow Curry down, especially when he’s this confident.

The Warriors will look to send the series back to Chase Center when they take on the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, at 10 PM E.T.