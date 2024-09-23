Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem gave quite the compliment to Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James after comparing him to Jrue Holiday. While James was under scrutiny from Kwame Brown a day prior, this comparison comes as a pleasant surprise to the former USC guard. On an episode of The OGs Show, Haslem detailed what James brings as a rookie that is so valuable.

“He’s done a great job of just quieting the noise & focusing on the things he can control,” Haslem said. “When he speaks, he talks about being a Jrue Holiday type of guy. He can come in, and make an impact like that.”

James had some concerns during the NBA Summer League. His three-point shooting and overall scoring weren't up to some expectations. Regardless of the unrealistic standards, James is still only 19 years old. He was a true freshman at USC and still managed to be very productive. In 25 games, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals in 19.3 minutes.

Can Bronny James be productive for the Lakers?

Also, James suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest before his freshman season at USC. He still managed to play in the season and produce. Now with the Lakers, Bronny is playing with his father, LeBron James. The father-son duo has made headlines ever since the 2024 NBA Draft. Regardless, Bronny will not make an immediate impact like his father did. However, the Sierra Canyon High School standout can make his presence known if he gets minutes.

Bronny has an interesting build. At 6'2 and 210 pounds, he presents an athletic, yet durable build. He's strong enough to bully smaller guards, yet athletic enough to get around more slim and shiftier players. Although he declared for the NBA draft after one year of college, Bronny isn't prepared to take the starting role.

Holiday didn't fully take off until his fourth season when he was named to the NBA all-star team. From then on, his defense excelled but his offensive game picked up. After playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics, Holiday is a player that every team dreams of having. His selflessness, along with his team-oriented style allows Holiday to be a contributor in whatever area his team needs him to be in.

Implementing Bronny early on could be a result of either injuries, or his development happening quicker than anybody expected. Either way, if the Lakers remain patient with Bronny, they could reap the fruits of their labor.