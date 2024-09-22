Bronny James has received some criticism since getting drafted by the Lakers, and it hasn't stopped. Kwame Brown, who is known for giving his hot takes about the league, recently had a few things to say about James and how he thinks his career will pan out.

“This is the travesty that people are not realizing. They’re acting like the 55th pick ain’t nothing. But don’t you think the kid from NC State, who is a proven double-double monster, could have been a project? Lose a little weight — this kid is a monster. What’s his name, the center for NC State? DJ Burns. How can you make a case for Bronny James, a guy that had a heart issue, that hadn’t proven anything, against a guy that went to a good school and put up numbers against everybody?”

Burns helped get his team to the Final Four last season and proved that he can be a major contributor to an NBA team. On the other hand, James showed glimpses during his time at USC but wasn't able to unleash his full potential.

How will Bronny James pan out on the Lakers?

There are a lot of questions surrounding how Bronny James will pan out on the Lakers and how many minutes he will get in his rookie season. Kwame Brown continued his critique of James and compared him to some former players who were in the NBA.

”But I see a guy who’s athletic that needs to learn how to cut and slash more until he gets more comfortable with shooting. If he doesn’t learn how to play the point guard, I don’t think he’s as strong as David Wesley. At his size — 6’1, 6’2 — he’s the only guy that I’ve seen who could play that spot at the two. If he doesn’t learn how to bring the ball up, he’s going to be a poor man’s Juan Dixon. I think he’ll bounce around. His daddy has enough power with Klutch Sports to keep him in the league, but after that, if he doesn’t learn how to play point, he’s gonna fizzle out.”