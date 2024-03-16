Vanessa Bryant continues to keep the legacies of Gigi and Kobe Bryant alive in everything that she does and with her blessing, the folks over at Nike have been helping her with their footwear. After a big end to 2023, Nike will have a banner year in terms of the Kobe line during 2024, or “Mamba Year.” Check out our Sneakers news for upcoming releases and more breaking content!
We've seen 10 Nike Kobe models release since 2022 and the most frequent model has been the Nike Kobe 5. It's been released in three colorways during that span including the ‘Undefeated Olive', ‘Gigi', and ‘Gift of Mamba' colorways.
We've also seen upcoming dates for the ‘Olympic' colorway and even a Philadelphia 76ers-themed colorway. Now, we may be getting yet another installment of the most popular Kobe sneaker over the last few years.
Vanessa Bryant recently teased photos of a never-before-seen Nike Kobe 5, featuring X-rays of the Lakers' legend's feet. The soft blue hues of the skeletal graphic sits atop a deep royal blue upper. She also shared an angle of the outsole, which of course glows in the dark.
Vanessa Bryant shows the Nike Kobe 5 “X-Ray” 🩻🪬🤯
📸 IG: vanessabryant pic.twitter.com/5KfFiLL1dd
— KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) March 16, 2024
This is a familiar design in terms of the Nike Kobe line, as many diehard fans will remember the ‘5 rings' campaign and apparel that featured X-rays of Kobe's hands with his championship rings on them. The design was iconic at the time and it's cool to see Nike and Vanessa Bryant revisiting such a nostalgic snapshot in time.
Kobe Bryant in Italy with the 5 Lakers championship rings shirt 💍 pic.twitter.com/nT5Xy40epU
— Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) November 26, 2022
There hasn't been an official release date mentioned for these and they're still just a speculative concept, but we've heard rumors floating around for a possible Holiday 2024 release. Whether these come in mens, womens, kids, or all of the above sizing, we'll be sure to keep you updated with the latest. One thing is forsure: Vanessa Bryant already has her pair on lock.