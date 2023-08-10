With the 2023 FIBA World Cup less than three weeks away, the South Sudan Basketball Federation has announced that free agent NBA forward-center Wenyen Gabriel will be joining the men's national team.

Known as the Bright Stars, South Sudan is coached by former NBA guard Royal Ivey (who is also an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets), with president of the South Sudan Basketball Federation and former NBA forward Luol Deng as an alternate.

Gabriel — a former five-star recruit out of Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts — last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 season, impressing with his defense and motor.

As training camp gets underway for the Bright Stars, Deng Acuoth, Emmanuel Akot, Koch Bar, Sunday Dech, Majok Deng, Deng Dut, Gob Gabriel, Mareng Gatkuoth, Peter Jok, Kuany Kuany, Junior Madut, Khaman Maluach, Mathiang Muo, Nuni Omot, Marial Shayok, Mangok Mathiang, and Carlik Jones will also be joining South Sudan's roster (h/t Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops).

Shayok, a second-round NBA draft pick in 2019, and Mathiang both had brief stints in The Association but have relatively extensive international experience. Jones, an American-born player that was the 2022-23 NBA G League MVP, is currently under contract with the Chicago Bulls.

South Sudan also extended invites to Charlotte Hornets forward J.T. Thor and Phoenix Suns forward-center Bol Bol, per The City Review's Deng Richard. However, it's unclear whether or not either will actually join the Bright Stars as they both have reached a pivotal point in their basketball journey.

More on Wenyen Gabriel

In 68 games last season, Wenyen Gabriel averaged 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 15.1 minutes per game for the Los Angeles Lakers (13.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per 36 minutes). Though the 26-year-old isn't yet a regular rotation player, those numbers were all career-highs, lending credence to the belief that his best has yet to come.