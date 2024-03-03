On Saturday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to scored 40,000 career points.
But Lakers forward Anthony Davis has had enough of that, according to ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo:
Anthony Davis said he told LeBron he needs to stop hitting milestones cause the Lakers always lose when he does lol. AD said LeBron was saying the same thing. pic.twitter.com/JBGP1NMNyl
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 3, 2024
The Lakers fell 124-114 to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Los Angeles and Denver were tied headed into the fourth quarter when Nikola Jokic and company pulled away.
The Lakers star's latest accomplishment helps make the case that LeBron is the GOAT, even over Michael Jordan. While Jordan has won six NBA championships and never lost a single NBA Finals appearance, James is far and away the leader in all-time points. And he's not even considered a score-first player, as he's viewed as a facilitator more than as a scorer.
After the game, James reflected on his latest record and shared how important it is to him.
“To be able to accomplish things with the greatest players who have ever played in this league, the NBA, has been a dream of mine. To hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me,” said the Lakers legend in a postgame interview.
Hopefully for Lakers fans, the next time LeBron sets a career milestone, whether it's 45,000 points in a few seasons or something else altogether, the team can manage to get a win.