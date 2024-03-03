Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the first player in NBA history to score at least 40,000 points. So what was his secret to achieving such milestone and maintaining his incredible dominance for over two decades?
Some will give credit to James' ability to take care of his body. Others will probably point to genetics considering how much of a freak of nature the Lakers superstar is. However, the answer is actually pretty simple. As LeBron himself said, it all boils down to putting in the work.
LeBron James reflects on insane record
Speaking to reporters postgame, James reflected on his latest record and shared how important it is to him. He is not taking any milestone he reaches for granted, and the 40,000-point mark is no different. It was his dream, and he could only be happy to fulfill what he has always aspired to become: a great player.
“To be able to accomplish things with the greatest players who have ever played in this league, the NBA, has been a dream of mine. To hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me,” James shared, via Lakers.com.
And for those looking up to him, the Lakers forward emphasized that it's all about working hard and going beyond. After all, for someone to achieve greatness, they should also be willing to do what's necessary to become the person they envision.
James made sure to remind the younger generation of that.
“You’re only going to get out of the game as much as you put into it. … For me, I wanted to be great, and you can’t be great if you don’t punch your clock in. … I think that’s the most important thing I can give to the younger generations: Just put the work in,” LeBron added.
LeBron James certainly couldn't have said it any better. While it may sound simple, the fact of the matter is not everyone is willing to put in the work. Many simply rely on their talents. But as James himself has proven, what separates the great from the talented is the amount of efforts they put in to improve every single day.