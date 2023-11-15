Here we will look at the perfect trade proposal that the Los Angeles Lakers' should offer the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a mixed start to the 2023-24 NBA season, with a 5-5 record after the first ten games. Despite the presence of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have struggled to find consistency and have been linked with several potential trades to improve their roster. One player who has been mentioned in trade rumors is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. We think the Lakers must make a move to acquire him if they want to compete for a championship this season.

Where the Lakers Are Right Now

Throughout the previous season, trade speculations already connected the Lakers to LaVine. With the Bulls commencing this season with a 4-7 record and signs of internal discord, reports suggest that they might be inclined to become sellers.

In contrast to last season's scenario, the Lakers find themselves in a significantly different position. Given this context, should they persist in pursuing LaVine?

Opting to pursue LaVine carries a parallel risk to the Lakers' recent experience with the Russell Westbrook trade. Such a pursuit would involve sacrificing valuable picks and players to match salaries for the trade.

In an optimistic scenario, acquiring LaVine could provide the Lakers with the elusive third star sought during the James and Davis era. LaVine's offensive prowess could potentially allow the Lakers to rest James more frequently. This means he could move closer to the 30-minute-per-game goal set at the beginning of the season.

On the flip side, it echoes the Westbrook trade. Recall that the Lakers invested heavily in a star player with defensive shortcomings and diminished athleticism. The trade entails committing all available assets, leaving no room for reversal, and potentially repeating past mistakes by gambling on significant assets for a potentially higher return.

Why LaVine?

The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to consider a trade for Zach LaVine, per @ShamsCharania (Via @TheRally / h/t @ChiSportUpdates ) pic.twitter.com/1gpihK6ct1 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 14, 2023

While Zach LaVine is a key player for the Bulls, he's approaching 29 and grappling with knee issues. He also carries a $178.1 million contract spanning the next four years, with a player option in the final season.

As we said, however, securing a talent like LaVine would form a formidable trio atop the Lakers' lineup. His scoring ability could significantly bolster the team's offense, addressing early-season scoring challenges. LaVine has also expressed interest in playing alongside James. This adds motivation to be part of a winning team.

The primary hurdle for the Lakers lies in LaVine's contract and their willingness to absorb it. As for the Bulls, parting with LaVine would signal a complete shift into rebuilding. That's a step they've been reluctant to take previously.

The Perfect Zach LaVine Trade for the Lakers

A tenable trade involves sending LaVine, Torrey Craig, and either a future draft pick or a role player to the Lakers in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a future draft pick. To facilitate the trade, though, LaVine should waive his trade bonus. In addition, the Lakers would wait until late December to sign a 14th player at the veteran minimum.

Adding LaVine to the Lakers' roster would address the team's need for scoring and playmaking from the guard position. Remember that he's a two-time All-Star with impressive stats. Last season, he tallied 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. LaVine's 38.1 percent career three-point shooting also adds valuable floor spacing for the Lakers.

On the other hand, the Lakers will need to sacrifice a package of players and draft picks. Still, acquiring a player of LaVine's caliber would likely outweigh the costs. Of course, this is assuming the Lakers can live with LaVine's current contract. Although he could significantly contribute to the Lakers in the short term, concerns arise about potential issues with his contract in the later years. The Lakers have been cautious about deals with long-term financial commitments, leaving the decision on whether to make an exception for LaVine unknown at this time.

Looking Ahead

The prospect of acquiring Zach LaVine presents the Los Angeles Lakers with both promise and peril. The strategic decision to pursue LaVine mirrors the high-stakes gamble taken during the Westbrook trade. This potential deal can help them secure a crucial third star or repeat past missteps. The proposed trade scenarios illustrate the intricate balance required to bring LaVine on board while considering the financial and team dynamics. While LaVine's immediate impact on the Lakers' offensive prowess is undeniable, concerns linger about the long-term implications of his substantial contract. As the Lakers weigh the risks and rewards, the pursuit of LaVine emerges as a pivotal juncture. It could shape the team's trajectory in the seasons to come. The decision-making process demands a delicate evaluation of both the present aspirations and future sustainability of the Lakers' championship ambitions.