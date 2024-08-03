Kobe Bryant's impact on the Los Angeles Lakers franchise cannot be overstated. He has become a full-blown cultural icon whose memory will forever live in the mind of the Lakers franchise that they want to immortalize him even further following his tragic passing in January 2020. Bryant stood for many things during his lifetime, and one of his biggest advocacies was to grow women's sports as best as he could.

The Lakers are honoring Bryant's advocacy by unveiling a statue of him and his late daughter, Gianna, outside of Crypto.com Arena. Bryant was always proud to be a girl dad, and now, no one who ever steps foot outside of the Lakers' home ground will ever forget what the Black Mamba stood for.

Lakers fans appreciate the franchise's gesture for the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Amid all the controversies surrounding women and their involvement in sports during the Olympics, there might not be a better time for a symbol that champions women's sports to be erected outside of the world's premiere sports destinations.

“I can’t stop looking at these three pictures. This new statue means so much more than all the others. For Gigi and Kobe always 💛💜.” – @JcRocker12

“Lovely and touching statue. RIP Kobe and Gianna, still missing yall.” – @TDotMamba

“OG Girldad Kobe 🥹 and Gigi rest in power! We hope this statue is an inspiration and a reminder for us all to pour our hearts into whatever makes our children thrive, strive, and love themselves. #girldadsagainstthepatriarchy.” – @GirldadSports

However, some fans weren't too pleased about the statue's appearance. Some opined that the likeness of the statue doesn't resemble that of Kobe Bryant's.

“Ngl looks nothing like Bean.” – @THiSiSHEFF

“That statue don’t even look like Kobe… smh.” – @issaphilly

Nonetheless, the intention is all that matters with this latest gesture from the Lakers franchise. Surely, Kobe and Gianna Bryant are looking down with smiles on their faces knowing that their impact will live for a very long time.

Lakers honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant's lives

This is the second tribute the Lakers have given Kobe Bryant after his death in 2020. The first statue was unveiled on February 8, 2024, and that statue focused on honoring his 81-point game. Meanwhile, this second statue seeks to immortalize Bryant and his love for his daughter.

“The tribute represents Kobe and Gianna's exceptional basketball legacy and the uplifting relationship Kobe shared with all four of his daughters,” the Lakers' press release reads.