Lakers forward Rui Hachimura took a hard landing in the third quarter of LA's matchup against Naz Reid and the Timberwolves.

The Los Angeles Lakers engaged in an intense Western Conference matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers lost 118-111 to Minnesota. Rui Hachimura had a solid night, but he scared LA fans after a scary collision with Naz Reid.

Rui Hachimura takes a tough landing during the Lakers-Timberwolves game

Hachimura received a pass as he was rolling to the rim in the third quarter. He then went up for a dunk but was met at the rim by Timberwolves center Naz Reid. The Lakers forward could not get his feet under him in time and took a hard fall to the ground:

Rui Hachimura took a shot to the face and had a terrible fall on the dunk attempt 🙏 A flagrant foul was called on Naz Reid after review. pic.twitter.com/wIV9VZez1d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2023

Hachimura was not the only one shaken up on the play. Fans pointed out Naz Reid getting swiped across the face during the contest. Either way, both Hachimura and Reid appear to be okay. However, the Lakers as a team did not do so well.

Los Angeles' loss moved them to 15-14 on the season. Anthony Davis led LA with 31 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on the night. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves had a great showing off the bench. He scored 20 points, grabbed seven boards, and dished five assists.

LA kept things close, but turnovers seemed to make the difference in the game. The Lakers turned the ball over 17 times compared to the Timberwolves' 13. Minnesota also had 11 more assists than the Lakers and scored eight more points in the paint.

The Lakers will have a tough test on Saturday, December 23rd as they gear up for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.