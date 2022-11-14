Published November 14, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers might’ve grabbed a much-needed victory on Sunday over the Brooklyn Nets, but they still sit at a putrid 3-10 on the season. That’s resulted in lots of rumblings about the organization going out and improving their roster immediately, but it appears that won’t happen quite yet. Why? Because the front office is waiting to see how Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant fit in, who both return this week from injuries.

Via Marc Stein:

“The Lakers have indeed looked at free agents for a potential in-season roster boost — first Moe Harkless and more recently Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell — but the sense I got after spending the past week in L.A. is that their preference is to wait for the returns of Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant before making judgments that could lead to changes. The Lakers have high hopes that Schröder in particular can give the offense a boost after both he and Bryant sustained thumb injuries during the preseason that required surgery. Lonnie Walker IV, who had 25 points in Sunday’s win over the Nets in Walker’s latest hopeful showing, spoke after the win about the Lakers finally having their “full team” Friday when they emerge from a four-day break to play host to Detroit. Schröder, Bryant and LeBron James, who missed the past two games due to his adductor strain, are all expected to play against the Pistons.”

I mean, this does make sense. Obviously, the return of LeBron James is the notable one, but Schroder and Bryant are key, too. While the German had a rough first spell with LA in 2020-21, there is a belief he could add an offensive punch to this group. Bryant definitely gives them more size up front as well.

As Stein noted, the Lakers have been looking at several veterans including Moe Harkless and Tony Snell. This team desperately needs more shooters however, therefore it’s doubtful they could be the answer. We’ll truly have to see how the roster plays at full strength in the coming weeks. If the losing ways continue, changes must be made.