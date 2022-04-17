The 1 major obstacle to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook-Gordon Hayward trade with Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets both need to shake their rosters up in the offseason. LA needs to move on from Russell Westbrook and the Hornets need to make moves that will allow them to win (or, at least, not get destroyed) in play-in games.

NBA reporter Marc Stein previously reported about a scenario that would have benefited both parties. He wrote that the Hornets could be a destination for Westbrook this offseason if the Lakers decide to trade him. However, the likelihood of that trade occurring took a hit in his latest update.

Stein wrote that Hayward’s lack of durability, which has hobbled the Hornets’ playoff ambitions, makes him undesirable to the Lakers.

Yet it has since been conveyed to me that the Lakers have more boundaries than advertised when it comes to weighing Westbrook trades. One league source said that injury histories would be a prime consideration in any deal, given how injuries have so routinely intruded upon the last two seasons for both 37-year-old LeBron James and 29-year-old Anthony Davis. Translation: The Lakers are unlikely to consent to a Charlotte trade headlined by Gordon Hayward — not after Hayward’s first two seasons in Charlotte have likewise been injury-filled.

The Lakers are smart to keep availability a priority, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have dealt with injuries the past few years. They need someone dependable, in terms of both health and on-court performance, in order to become contenders again.

The Hornets may still have to trade Hayward in order to capitalize on the young core they have right now. Although getting Westbrook would shake things up, there are other options that fit better with their youth.