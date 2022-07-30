Bronny James has become one of the most highly touted names in his class, and it goes without saying that this has a lot to do with how he’s the first-born son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Bronny is no scrub, but he isn’t exactly a five-star recruit either. Nevertheless, there are already a handful of schools that have started their recruitment efforts for the high-profile teenager.

According to a report by Billy Witz and Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, one particular school that has emerged as a rather surprising potential landing spot for Bronny is Rutgers University in New Jersey:

One school making an unexpected push to recruit James is Rutgers, a basketball striver. As far-fetched as it might seem, Rutgers is hoping Coach Steve Pikiell’s strong record of development — turning lightly regarded recruits such as Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson into decorated Big Ten players — carries some appeal to James.

Rutgers isn’t exactly a top choice for top-rated college recruits, but as the above report states, the school has a pretty solid basketball program in place. Moreover, the top universities in the nation aren’t exactly going all-in on LeBron James’ son just yet, so at this point, committing to a school like Rutgers could be a feasible move for Bronny.

Wherever Bronny ends up playing, however, you can be sure that all eyes will be on this young man once he kicks off his NCAA career. He isn’t expected to stay there for long as well, with LeBron already doing all that he can to hype his son’s arrival in the NBA.