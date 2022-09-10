RUMOR: Russell Westbrook’s true feelings on Lakers trade, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers offseason has been filled with rumors surrounding a potential Russell Westbrook trade. Westbrook was awful for the Lakers in his first season with the team, and as a result, the front office has been looking into potentially trading him all offseason long.

While everyone has known what the Lakers want to do with Russell Westbrook, nobody has really heard much regarding Westbrook’s feelings on a potential trade out of Los Angeles. That has changed, though, as rumors have begun to filter out that Westbrook would be open to a trade off the Lakers, even though he hasn’t actually requested one. This adds more fire to the Russell Westbrook trade rumors as the 2022-23 season nears.

“Russ is very open to a trade. He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that. But he’s open to that, and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old.” – Ramona Shelburne, The Lowe Post

This is another layer to an already complicated trade saga. Not many teams are interested in Russell Westbrook given his poor play last season and massive contract. Trading Westbrook would almost certainly involve the Lakers including both of their tradeable first round picks, which isn’t something they seem too inclined to do.

Russell Westbrook hasn’t requested a trade yet, and chances are he won’t if he hasn’t yet given the upcoming season is drawing near. But who knows, maybe Westbrook’s desire to be traded becoming public knowledge could help a trade get made. Crazier things have certainly happened in the NBA before.