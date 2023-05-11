Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James marked his 19th All-NBA selection on Wednesday night after it was revealed that the four-time champ was part of this year’s All-NBA third team. It wasn’t the case for his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, though, after AD was utterly snubbed for a spot in this season’s All-NBA selection.

Unsurprisingly, Lakers fans were up in arms on social media after hearing about Davis’ fate. It is clear that more than a few folks out there believe that AD did enough this year to be named as one of the Top 15 players in the league:

Obviously, there are a lot of factors that determine a player’s eligibility for the All-NBA teams. While it is technically not an element of the voting (at least not yet), the fact that Anthony Davis played just 56 games this season must have been a factor in his absence from the All-NBA teams as well. Injuries were a major concern for AD again this season, and it may have damaged his bid for an All-NBA selection significantly.

Whatever the case might be, Davis has a chance to clap back at all his doubters in the best way possible on Wednesday night. The Lakers take on Stephen Curry and the defending champs Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series, and with LA entering the contest with a 3-1 lead, LeBron James and Co. have a chance to book their place in the Western Conference Finals with a win. You can be sure that Davis will have a thing or two to say about that, especially after the disrespect he just got from the All-NBA votes.