Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James marked his 19th All-NBA selection on Wednesday night after it was revealed that the four-time champ was part of this year’s All-NBA third team. It wasn’t the case for his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, though, after AD was utterly snubbed for a spot in this season’s All-NBA selection.

Unsurprisingly, Lakers fans were up in arms on social media after hearing about Davis’ fate. It is clear that more than a few folks out there believe that AD did enough this year to be named as one of the Top 15 players in the league:

Him and Ja Morant were disgustingly robbed by the NBA and the voters — ໍ (@supszns) May 10, 2023

Definitely was better than the body of work Julius Randle did this season. That’s a fact. — Darren Montgomery🔅 (@DarrenSTTB_) May 10, 2023

True. He played more minutes than JJJ who won an award and equal minutes to Curry. He was dominant when playing too. Voters must have been drunk. — Donald (DJ) Greiner (@OhNo_ItzDonnie) May 10, 2023

Anthony Davis failed to make All-NBA. Meanwhile LeBron James made 3rd team All-NBA despite being the 2nd best player on his own team. AD beat him in nearly every Advanced Metric, and was easily the better defender. The Klutch/ESPN mafia is real. — The NBA Realist (@nbarealist23) May 10, 2023

Anthony Davis wasn’t All-NBA, All-Defensive, or an All Star.@AntDavis23 they are disrespecting you 3…how will you respond 3? pic.twitter.com/HoXrQMnzJ7 — JAY® (@JayLGK) May 10, 2023

LeBron and Darvin Ham showing Anthony Davis the All-NBA list pre game https://t.co/jbrAzLglet pic.twitter.com/4mnvAxEYVZ — L.A.B (@laughsNball) May 10, 2023

Anthony Davis received 13 2nd Team votes and 26 3 3rd Team votes. Somehow, he was listed as a center on the All-NBA ballot but a forward on the All-Defensive ballot. That I do not understand! pic.twitter.com/H3xrnqPLjt — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 10, 2023

Obviously, there are a lot of factors that determine a player’s eligibility for the All-NBA teams. While it is technically not an element of the voting (at least not yet), the fact that Anthony Davis played just 56 games this season must have been a factor in his absence from the All-NBA teams as well. Injuries were a major concern for AD again this season, and it may have damaged his bid for an All-NBA selection significantly.

Whatever the case might be, Davis has a chance to clap back at all his doubters in the best way possible on Wednesday night. The Lakers take on Stephen Curry and the defending champs Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series, and with LA entering the contest with a 3-1 lead, LeBron James and Co. have a chance to book their place in the Western Conference Finals with a win. You can be sure that Davis will have a thing or two to say about that, especially after the disrespect he just got from the All-NBA votes.