The Los Angeles Lakers will head to North Carolina as they face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at the Spectrum Center Charlotte. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Hornets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 113-105 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Amazingly, it ended the Knicks' nine-game winning stream. The Lakers trailed 86-80 going into the fourth quarter. However, they rallied in the fourth, highlighted by an incredible defensive performance, where they did not allow the Knicks to score a single point for a six-minute stretch toward the end of the game.

LeBron James led the way with 24 points. Likewise, Austin Reaves had 22 points. D'Angelo Russell finished with 16 points despite shooting 5 for 14. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis only put up eight points while shooting 4 for 12. But Davis was a powerhouse on the board, nabbing 18 rebounds while also blocking four shots. Taurean Prince was excellent off the bench, with 16 points. Overall, the Lakers shot 48.8 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from the triples, while holding the Knicks to 41 percent shooting and 28.6 percent from the triples. The Lakers also won despite losing the board battle 51-38

The Hornets are coming off a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers at home. Now, they hope to avoid more of the same as they play the Lakers. The good news is that they don't have to travel anywhere.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 41-25. Additionally, the Lakers routed the Hornets 133-112 at Crypto on December 28, 2023. The Lakers have gone 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Hornets. Furthermore, they are 3-2 over the past five games at the Spectrum Center Charlotte.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Hornets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -500

Charlotte Hornets: +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +385

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Hornets

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast and Sports Net-LA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lakers will come into this game with a 23-28 mark against the spread. Also, they are 10-15 against the spread on the road. The Lakers have been even keel when they have been the favorites on the road, going 9-8. Yet, for some reason, they have not benefitted from a rest advantage, going 2-6 against the spread in that situation. The Lakers are also 8-10 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

James has remained their best player, averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 52 percent. Ultimately, when he takes good shots and doesn't force three-pointers, the Lakers are usually in good hands. Davis is their big man. Currently, he is averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Davis is also shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Significantly, the Lakers usually cover the spread when he has an all-around good performance.

Russell is averaging 17 points and 6.3 assists per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 46.7 percent from the field, including 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. The game against the Knicks was a down performance after his 50-percent three-point shooting night in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Reaves is starting to heat up again. He is currently averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can shoot efficiently, with others stepping up to support James and Davis. Then, they need to play lockdown defense again. It is what toppled the Knicks.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hornets are 16-32 against the spread. Additionally, they are 8-16 against the spread at home. Hornets are 3-5 against the spread when they have had a rest disadvantage. Moreover, they are 7-11 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

LaMelo Ball has missed the last five games and is questionable for this one with an ankle injury. Unfortunately, staying healthy has been a test for him this season. But he has been good when he has been healthy. Significantly, he is averaging 23.9 points and eight assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. The Hornets have gotten good production from Miles Bridges. Likewise, Brandon Miller has been excellent.

But Gordon Hayward is once again injured and will not play in this one. Ultimately, he might have made this a more interesting game. But his nagging injuries have chased him throughout his career.

The Hornets will cover the spread if they can take good shots and square up. Then, they need to contain James and Davis, which will force others to step up.

Final Lakers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Lakers have beaten two of the best teams in the NBA over the last two games. Normally, that would be enough to give them the spread. But 10 points is a lot to ask of a team that has not beaten a team by more than 10 more on the road this season since November 29 against the Detroit Pistons. Lakers probably win bit the Hornets cover the spread.

Final Lakers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets: +10.5 (-112)