We've got the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3 Results Simulated with 2K24 to see who the game predicts will win this one. The Nuggets came away with a close victory after Jamal Murray's Buzzer Beater put the team at a 2-0 record in the series. However, the Lakers, now back at home, will look to reclaim lost ground and potentially turn this series around. Let's find out who 2K24 thinks will win, based on the game's most updated rosters.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 3 Results – NBA 2K24 Simulation
Despite losing in the first two playoff rounds, the Lakers find a way to win Game 3 and keep the series alive.
|TEAM
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|FINAL
|DEN
|18
|27
|31
|33
|109
|L.A.
|25
|23
|33
|33
|114
Jamal Murray wasn't able to mount a buzzer-beater comeback this time around, as the Lakers managed to stave off a Nuggets comeback. After Anthony Davis converted his free throw with 41 seconds remaining to make the score 108-104, it was all too clear that the Lakers won this won. The Nuggets tried to make some magic happen, but were unable to bring the game back to just a one possession lead.
In fact, the Nuggets' constant fouling of the Lakers led to their downfall, as L.A. converted 17 of 20 total free throws, including seven in the last 42 seconds. The Nuggets, who actually did take the lead at one point, struggled to get ahead of the Lakers, led by LeBron James.
Speaking of James, he definitely deserves the game ball, especially after dropping 59 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists. James literally carried the team on his back with a strong performance, scoring 47 more points than the next player on his team. However, James did lead the team (and whole game) in turnovers, though it seems his play made up for it
For the Nuggets, Jokic once again played a great game. He dropped 37 points and 16 rebounds along with three assists. However, he also received some help from teammate Jamaal Murray, who put up 21 points and 11 assists in the affair. However, Murray missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Overall, the Nuggets were very inefficient at shooting threes during this game, only converting 28% of all attempts.
Additionally, check out some of the game stats:
|Nuggets
|STAT
|Lakers
|40/88 (45%)
|Field Goals
|43/83 (52%).
|11/39 (28%)
|3 Pointers
|11/35 (31%)
|18/22 (82%)
|Free Throws
|17/20 (85%).
|8
|Offensive Rebounds
|2
|41
|Defensive Rebounds
|44.
|3
|Steals
|4
|6 (9)
|Turnovers (Points off)
|8 (9).
|15
|Team Fouls
|13.
|3
|Biggest Lead
|10
|25:09
|Time of Possession:
|22:49
|2
|Blocks
|4
With the win, L.A. wins the first game of the series, making it 2-1 now with the Nuggets still leading. They play their next game in Denver as well. Should they win Game 4, the series ties up with a lot of momentum on their side. However, they'll need to play in Denver for Game 5 and hope for a swift victory. The less games played, the better for either team.
As for the Nuggets, a close loss away shouldn't hurt, but it's important to win at least one game in this two-game road stretch. Furthermore, you want to win this series sooner rather than later. The last thing the team needs is injuries to its best players. Denver plays one more game in L.A. before heading back home.
Overall, we're not so sure if making adjustments to CPU Sliders made the results any more accurate. While it is more than possible that the Lakers come out of this with a victory, we think it has more to do with player ratings. The Lakers' roster is, on-paper, full of talent. Between LeBron and AD, there's two superstar caliber players in the game's eyes.
However, the Nuggets only have one player with a 90 OVR or better, which is Nikola Jokic. Outside of Jamal Murray, only two other players boast 80+ OVR ratings. Therefore, it seems like player ratings could be a factor indicative of this seemingly Laker's-esque favoritism. Regardless, we had a blast watching these simulations as always, and are glad to see some improvement towards the realism of our sliders.
For reference, we run 12-minute quarters on HOF difficulty using NBA 2K24 New Gen (PS5). However, we noticed that our first wave of games had too many high-scoring games. Therefore, we lowered some shot-success sliders, specifically three-pointers.
Overall, that wraps up Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 Results simulated with NBA 2K24. We hope you enjoyed watching. Lastly, keep an eye out for any potential NBA 2K locker codes during the NBA Playoffs this week.
