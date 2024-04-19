We've got the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1 Results simulated with NBA 2K24 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The #7 Lakers (47-35) defeated the Pelicans in the Play In, and now face the team that swept them in the Conference Finals one year ago. Meanwhile, the #2 Nuggets (57-25) seem poised once again to win it all, granted they remain healthy and focused on the goal. While the winner here does not advance yet, it sure makes life a lot easier from here on out. Without further ado, let's see the simulation.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Results – NBA 2K24 Prediction
According to our 2K24 Simulation, the L.A. Lakers will beat the Denver Nuggets 134-116 in Game 1 of the first round. The duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James proved too much for the Nuggets' defense, as the pair of veterans dropped a combined 67 points. Denver was outscored in each quarter, and by the half, it seemed obvious that their chances of winning were slim.
|TEAM
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|FINAL
|L.A.
|32
|38
|33
|31
|134
|DEN
|27
|31
|32
|26
|116
At no point did it seem the Nuggets could mount a comeback, especially after allowing 70 point in the first half alone. The defense didn't play much better in the second half, allowing 64 more points en route to a butt-whooping from L.A.. Speaking of the Lakers, the team's offense performed amazingly, outscoring their opponent by 5+ points in all four quarters. There was simply no stopping them.
It started when the Lakers jumped ahead to a 26-19 lead near the end of the first quarter. Despite the Nuggets shaving that lead to just 5 before the end of the quarter, it wasn't enough, as L.A. exploded in each phase of the game. From the tip-off to the buzzer, the Lakers just played lights out basketball with no problems. The team also recorded an impressive 10 blocks to keep Denver shut down.
In terms of player performances, it seems like both Davis and James earned the game ball. Davis racked up 35 points along with 19 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 blocks, and a 75% FG completion rate. LeBron, on the other hand, earned 31 points along with 12 rebounds, though he led the team with three turnovers. D'Angelo Russell also put in some work, earning 25 points and seven assists in the contest.
As for the Nuggets, Jamaal Murray led the whole game in points scored (41). Additionally, he picked up 12 assists, while converting 60% of 3 pointers. Superstar Nikola Jokic had a relatively timid matchup, earning 21 points along with 12 rebounds and 5 assists. While not a bad performance, Nuggets fans expect players like Jokic to lead the charge, especially come postseason time. The only other player on the team to post 20+ points was Reggie Jackson with 22.
Additionally, check out some of the game stats:
|Lakers
|STAT
|Nuggets
|53/80 (66%)
|Field Goals
|45/89 (51%)
|15/30 (50%)
|3 Pointers
|16/35 (46%)
|13/16 (81%)
|Free Throws
|10/14 (71%)
|4
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|40
|Defensive Rebounds
|26
|2
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|0
|7 (6)
|Turnovers (Points Off)
|4 (10)
|10
|Fouls
|10
|24
|Biggest Lead
|5
|23:59
|Time of Possession
|23:59
With the win, the Lakers secure one more win than they did against the Nuggets last postseason. Jokes aside, a win now in Denver would be huge for James and the Lakers. Ideally, winning the series 4-0 would reduce risk of injury and fatigue, but that seems unlikely against the defending champions. Still, a win now makes the road to advancement a bit easier.
As for the Nuggets, a loss tonight hurts, considering they'll have just one more home game before heading to L.A. However, losing the first game won't matter so much if Denver rebounds and turns things around quickly. That said, they'll now need to play to at least Game 5, which just sucks considering the team would like to make the finals unscathed.
Overall, this simulation definitely did not feel accurate. Something about L.A. dominating the Nuggets and dropping 130+ points seems extremely far-fetched, especially when away. It's not that the Lakers can't beat the Nuggets, but rather the score titles and shot success percentages seem way too accurate. Therefore, we might need to consider adjusting the CPU sliders and hope for lower scoring games. Another idea is to lower quarters to just 10 minutes instead of 12.
For reference, we run 12 minute quarters on 2K24 (New Gen), with the Hall of Fame difficulty setting. Perhaps it's time to change these settings for more fun and accurate results.
That wraps up our Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 Results simulated with NBA 2K24. Keep on the lookout for more 2K24 Simulations as the playoffs begin this weekend. For more actual NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Additionally, the developers released updated player ratings for all your favorite teams. See you for Game 2!
