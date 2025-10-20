Patrick Mahomes made a State Farm joke following the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-0 shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the game, the Chiefs had a 3-3 record. They started the season 0-2 before gaining form by winning three of their last four games. Being the hosts in the Week 7 matchup, they needed to keep the momentum going by defending homefield advantage in front of their fans.

For Mahomes, he decided to have some fun against the Raiders' defense. During a play on fourth down, he made explicit statements before snapping the ball, which he ended up completing a play to convert it for a first down.

“This fu***** never fu***** works,” he said at the time.

Patrick Mahomes on 4th down: “This fu***** never fu***** works.” Tricks the Raiders defense to think he’s not gonna call the play… Proceeds to snap the ball and get the first down. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/brt39TbSja — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mahomes reflected on the win after the game, via reporter Ari Melrov. He also noted what he said during that drive, crediting State Farm for his in-game acting.

“I think it comes from all my State Farm commercials,” Mahomes said.

How Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs played against Raiders

It is in character for Patrick Mahomes to make a statement like that. Using State Farm, who he does commercials with, is certainly a humorous way for him to express himself on the field.

In the meantime, the Chiefs dominated the Raiders from start to finish as they improved to a 4-3 record. They boasted a 21-0 lead at halftime and never looked back, making life for the Raiders difficult for the entire day.

Mahomes continues to shine as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He completed 26 passes out of 35 attempts for 286 yards and three touchdowns while making four rushes for 28 yards.

Isiah Pacheco had a productive day leading the Chiefs' run game. He had 15 of the team's 41 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Five plyers made three or more catches throughout the contest. Travis Kelce caught three passes for 54 yards, Rashee Rice impressed in his season debut with seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns, while Brashard Smith had five receptions for 42 yards. Meanwhile, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy both caught three passes for 35 yards each.

The Chiefs will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Washington Commanders on Oct. 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET.