Cam Ward's learning in the NFL continues. Even though he was the 2025 NFL Draft top-pick overall by the Tennessee Titans, Ward knows there's a considerable learning curve in the pros, and he just got another lesson in that on Sunday, during a 31-13 loss at home to the visiting New England Patriots.

With the Titans behind 24-13 to the Patriots in the third quarter, Ward looked to march Tennessee's offense down the field. However, he lost control of the ball while trying to attempt a pass on a 1st-and-10 near the Titans' end zone. Patriots linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson then picked up the loose ball and waltzed his way into the end zone for an easy touchdown that extended New England's lead to 31-13 following a successful extra-point kick.

Ward acknowledged his costly blunder after the game, saying the most obvious fix to his turnover woes in his first year in the league.

“Got to hold on to it tight, but really just got to continue to emphasize it within myself, Ward said during the postgame press conference (via Turron Davenport of ESPN).

“Got to be better at it. I know that's something that I can't continue to happen. I got to cut that out next week.”

The former Miami Hurricanes star quarterback also admitted that his fumble greatly hurt the Titans' chances of pulling off a come-from-behind win.

“Fumbling the football, I think that was what really set us back,” said Ward (h/t Buck Reising of AZ Sports). “If I don’t do that, the game does get out of hand that fast. So just got to continue to have ball security and get better.”

Ward now has a total of 10 turnovers through seven weeks in the 2025 NFL season. Apart from his fumble, he also got picked off by New England defensive back Marcus Jones with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. That turned out to be the final drive of the game as well for Tennessee, which dropped to 1-6 overall amid a two-game losing skid.

It's not about to get easier in Week 8 for Ward and the Titans, as they will next face the surging Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 26. Tennessee lost to the Colts in Week 3 at home, 41-20, with Ward passing for 219 yard and a touchdown with an interception and four sacks taken.