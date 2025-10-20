The Atlanta Falcons ruffled fan feathers on Sunday Night Football in Santa Clara. Bijan Robinson and Atlanta took a disappointing 20-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But fans became incensed over a crucial moment involving the All-Pro.

The visitors faced a notable fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter. Atlanta decided to operate out of shotgun…with Robinson on the sidelines.

Michael Penix Jr. threw an incompletion that caused the turnover on downs. Fans immediately flamed the Falcons for the call.

“No Bijan on the field and you came out in the gun. You deserve that,” one Falcons fan said on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson even rolled with a four-wide receiver look in the short yardage situation. Leading to constant roasting online for the second-year OC under Raheem Morris.

One fan wrote a long post on why Robinson “ain't the guy” for this offense. Another fan believes Robinson won't be calling the offense much longer.

How Falcons, Bijan Robinson looked overall vs. 49ers

Article Continues Below

Penix Jr. entered the week confident about his Falcons. Especially coming off the huge upset of AFC heavyweight Buffalo on Monday Night Football.

But Atlanta looked stagnant on a night the 49ers operated without star linebacker Fred Warner, who sat in the suites with his injured ankle.

Robinson settled for just 40 yards on 14 carries against the Warner-less defense, averaging only 2.9 yards per carry. Atlanta settled for just 62 rushing yards as a team. Warner wasn't just the only absence on the 49ers' defensive unit — as the team also has played without All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Penix took two sacks on the evening and no wide receiver surpassed 69 receiving yards on the night. Mac Jones earned the start for the 49ers and continued his impressive streak of victories — raising his record to 4-1 this season.

Robinson's 40-yard outing is now his second-worst outing this season, as he got held to 24 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. But fans were more vocal about his OC refusing to turn to him with the game on the line.