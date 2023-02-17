This season, we anticipate a Kevin Love-LeBron James reunion in Los Angeles. It’s kind of ironic since the two players expected to rejoin at the trade deadline were supposed to be Kyrie Irving and James. Now, however, Love appears to have the best chance to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Here we look at the reason that the Lakers must sign Kevin Love after the Cleveland Cavaliers bought him out.

After spending nine seasons together and winning an NBA championship, Kevin Love and the Cavs have finally separated. The two parties have agreed on a buyout. This will allow Love, a veteran power forward, to explore opportunities in the free agent market before the playoffs. In fact, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Love is looking for a new team where he can get more playing time. Keep in mind that he has been out of the Cavs’ rotation for the last three weeks.

BREAKING 🚨 The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a buyout with Kevin Love 👀 Where is he next headed to? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/A1TUSDvXGm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 16, 2023

Let’s dial things back a bit. Recall that the 34-year-old Love joined the Cavaliers in the 2014-2015 season through a trade for No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins. During his time with the Cavs, Love earned two All-Star appearances. He was also a significant contributor to their famous 2016 championship win. While Love was recognized for his shooting and passing skills, his memorable defensive stop against Stephen Curry during those Finals is still considered his defining moment.

Fast forward a bit though, and over the past few seasons, Love’s performance has been on the decline. Since James and Irving departed from the Cavaliers, Love has just never been the same. However, he made a bit of a comeback last year by averaging nearly 14 points per game and hitting 40 percent of his threes.

In the current 2022-23 season, Love’s playing time has reduced even more since the Cavs’ young core started to compete for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. He has averaged a career-low 20.0 minutes per game. Not surprisingly, that has led to career-low averages in points (8.5) and rebounds (6.8) through 41 games.

The buyout, then, was not shocking. As such, Love immediately becomes a major player in the free agent market.

Enter the Lakers. Now, let’s dissect why they must sign Kevin Love right now.

Given the close relationship between LeBron James and Kevin Love since their 2016 championship win, the Lakers seem like a natural fit for a reunion. The Lakers could use Love’s skills in areas like three-point shooting and offensive rebounding. Remember that they have struggled in those areas this season.

On the flip side, with recent trades and roster moves, it’s uncertain whether the Lakers have enough minutes in the rotation for Love. They’ve already added new frontcourt players in Jarred Vanderbilt and Mo Bamba while letting go of backup center Thomas Bryant. While the Lakers may welcome another shooter like Love, we aren’t fully certain he will get the consistent playing time he is currently seeking. In addition, despite trading Russell Westbrook and clearing some cap space, the Lakers still have financial constraints to consider.

With that said, the team badly needs veteran experience, and Love is looking for a place to contribute. Although the Lakers have improved their depth through recent trades, Love’s skill set could still be a valuable addition to the team. He may also have a window of opportunity to play more minutes with the Lakers, particularly if Anthony Davis encounters any further injuries.

Remember that the Lakers recently addressed their two most significant issues of size and floor spacing. They did this by adding Vanderbilt, Bamba, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, and Malik Beasley to the team. In fact, during a recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team played with a complete lineup. In that contest, Russell’s 21-point contribution helped secure a 120-102 victory.

On paper, Kevin Love should complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis well in the frontcourt. Love’s ability to play as a small-ball 5 could also provide Davis with some much-needed rest. Remember that during the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, Markieff Morris made a noticeable impact in a limited role. He averaged 5.9 points and shot 42.0 percent from beyond the arc in the postseason. Love could potentially play the same role and make the same kind of impact.

As things stand, the Lakers are currently 13th in the competitive Western Conference with a 27-32 record. They have two of their last three games. That includes victories over the Warriors and Pelicans — two teams ahead of them in the West. Moving forward, it will be intriguing to see how the Lakers finish the rest of the season. They are just two games outside of a play-in spot. With his veteran experience and three-point shooting, Love’s addition could prove valuable as the team tries to sneak into the conference’s top 10.