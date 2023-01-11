Donovan Mitchell got nothing but love from the Utah Jazz and their fan base in his return to Salt Lake City for the first time since his offseason trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After watching Mitchell explode for 46 points and remind them of the good old days when he was wearing the Jazz colors, several fans cheered for him further and showed him the admiration he deserves.

While the Cavs lost to the Jazz 116-114, the Utah fan base didn’t use it as an opportunity to troll their former player. Instead, they took the chance to thank the superstar guard for his years of hard work with the team. Utah returned to relevance with Mitchell leading the way, and they were a playoff contender in all the years he spent with them.

“[Mitchell] it was so good watching you play. Great game. However glad we beat you!! Love ya D!!” one fan wrote. Another one said, “All-time favorite Jazz player, only Jazz player to come to Kearns.”

“Absolutely deserved for [Mitchell]! We still love you and all you did for the Jazz!” another supporter wrote in reaction to the video tribute the Utah franchise played for Mitchell before the game.

“[Mitchell] thank you! Wish it could have ended differently but happy to see you doing well,” a fourth Twitter user said.

It’s certainly nice to see Jazz fans shower Donovan Mitchell with love. While Mitchell himself admitted recently that his time with the franchise wasn’t all flowery, there is no doubt that the city will always have a special place in him.

If anything, the fact that he scored 46 points in his former home is proof that he’s as comfortable as ever playing there.