The Miami Heat have emerged as a potential landing spot for All-Star big man Kevin Love amid his buyout discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love lost his role with the Cavs and has been out of the rotation for some time already, with head coach JB Bickerstaff giving priority in developing Dean Wade and Cedi Osman. Now, the two sides are said to be discussing a buyout that would allow Love to join a team where he can get more playing opportunity.

According to the latest reports, the Heat are interested in acquiring the 34-year-old should he be bought out by the Cavs, per Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. Miami still has one roster spot open, and it’s believed they are in the market for a big man.

It remains to be seen if Love will be interested in joining the Heat, though taking his talents to South Beach could be a good choice since he’ll have a chance to keep playing postseason basketball and contending for the NBA title. Miami is currently the seventh seed in the East, albeit just half a game behind the New York Knicks for the sixth seed and final automatic playoff qualification spot.

As for Miami, getting Love could be a significant move that puts them in better position to compete in the postseason. Love actually had a great start to the 2022-23 season before he struggled last December. He has averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 41 games for the Cavs this campaign. If he can replicate his success from earlier in the season, he could be a worthy low-risk gamble for the Heat.