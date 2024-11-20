Lamar Odom is speaking out about reports that he recently purchased a sex doll to resemble his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Odom made headlines earlier this month when a representative for the former NBA star said that he was in the market for a sex doll that specifically had physical attributes to Kardashian. Odom's manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ “he wanted the doll to have voluptuous curves and based the face on his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.” Rodriguez adds that it would be “perfect” for him because “he can do whatever he wants with her sexually.”

In a recent interview with the “We're Out of Time” podcast, the former NBA star confirmed that he did in fact want a sex doll to look like Kardashian.

“When you're really thinking about it, [it's] like a doll,” he said, explaining how the purchase would have multiple benefits to his well-being. “But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.”

“It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird,” the Los Angeles Lakers alum added. “They're gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem.”

How Are Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian Now?

Odom and Kardashian got married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2016. A factor in their divorce was Odom's infidelities and substance abuse.

In the recent podcast episode, Odom spoke about how his relationship is now with the Good American founder.

“I don't speak to her. I can text her and she'll reply,” he said, adding, “She still cares about me.”

He spoke about his former relationship with the reality star in a 2022 TMZ special titled TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

“Drugs — that was my girlfriend. I had a wife and cocaine,” he explained. “For part of my marriage, I had to tell [Khloe]. You can't hide that forever. She was hurt, but Khloe was a good wife. She wasn’t dismissive or ‘Get away from me,' she was protective and wanted to protect me even more.”

That same year, he spoke about how he regrets his past wrongdoings that resulted in the demise of their relationship.

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” he shared in a confessional on Celebrity Big Brother per PEOPLE. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now.”

As for Kardashian, the bridge has been burned on rekindling a relationship but she still misses him.

“I miss him, all the time,” Kardashian said in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode in the past per E! Online. “But not in a place that I want to get back with him.”

Both Odom and Kardashian are currently single at this time.