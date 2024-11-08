NBA legend Lamar Odom is going viral for reportedly creating a custom sex doll to resemble his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. In a report per TMZ, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar went to visit RealDoll, an adult entertainment store based in Las Vegas, to make a custom doll.

Odom's manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that “he wanted the doll to have voluptuous curves and based the face on his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.” Rodriguez adds that it would be “perfect” for him because “he can do whatever he wants with her sexually.”

At this time Kardashian has not responded to this report.

How Are Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian Now?

Odom and Kardashian were married between 2009 – 2016 and the two have no children together. The NBA star's infidelity and battles with substance abuse were the driving factor to the Good American founder filing for divorce in 2013. He spoke about his former relationship with the reality star in a 2022 TMZ special titled TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

“Drugs — that was my girlfriend. I had a wife and cocaine,” he explained. “For part of my marriage, I had to tell [Khloe]. You can't hide that forever. She was hurt, but Khloe was a good wife. She wasn’t dismissive or ‘Get away from me,' she was protective and wanted to protect me even more.”

“I mean behind the scenes, I put her through some s–t. Like s–t that y'all don't know…The stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy,” Odom added.

As for Kardashian, the bridge has been burned on rekindling a relationship but she still misses him.

“I miss him, all the time,” Kardashian said in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodde in the past per E! Online. “But not in a place that I want to get back with him.”