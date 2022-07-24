3 teams that must still sign LaMarcus Aldridge in 2022 NBA free agency

For a point in time, it seemed like LaMarcus Aldridge’s career was over. He announced his retirement from the NBA on April 15, 2021 due to an irregular heartbeat, which was an abrupt end to Aldridge’s storied career. But he got medical clearence to return to the court just a few months later, and rejoined the Brooklyn Nets for the 2021-22 season.

Aldridge provided a nice change of pace off Brooklyn’s bench last season when he played, and showed in the process he still has something to offer in what will be his age 37 season next year. Aldridge ended up getting phased out of Brooklyn’s rotation along the way, but he should be able to find a new team that needs big man help next season.

Aldridge is still chasing his elusive first championship ring, which will probably impact his decision-making when it comes to choosing his next home. There are certainly some teams out there looking for big man help, so here are three teams that should look to add Aldridge to their bench for the upcoming season.

3 teams that should sign LaMarcus Aldridge

3. Golden State Warriors

If LaMarcus Aldridge wants to win a championship before he calls it a career, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for him to sign with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors just won the 2022 NBA Finals after all, and they may be looking to add another big man to shore up their rotation. Aldridge may just be the perfect fit.

The Warriors are hoping to get James Wiseman back after he missed the entire 2021-22 season, and they re-signed their starting center from last season, Kevon Looney, in free agency already. Aldridge can play both center and power forward, and he could be the final piece to that rotation for the Warriors.

Aldridge is still a fantastic scorer from inside the arc, and he shot 30.4 percent on threes last season, which isn’t all that bad considering how bad of a shooter Aldridge was earlier in his career. Golden State needs another scorer off their bench to fill in their roster, and Aldridge might be the perfect fit for them next season.

2. New York Knicks

The Knicks could be blowing up their bench shortly, but even if they don’t, they could still use a player of LaMarcus Aldridge’s caliber. New York has a pretty subpar center rotation of Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jericho Sims right now that needs work. Aldridge could be the answer.

Robinson is a solid two-way center who will start no matter what, but Aldridge would easily have a spot on the bench for the Knicks. He’s a solid scoring option inside the three-point line for a Knicks team that has a lot of shooters on their roster currently. That change of pace in Aldridge could be just what the bench needs.

Hartenstein is a bit of a better defender than Aldridge, but when New York would need an offensive spark, Aldridge would be the guy to turn to. He may not be the most conventional option for New York, but they could swing a big trade over the next few days that would shake up their roster. If that’s the case, it would make a lot of sense for them to look into bringing Aldridge in on a cheap deal.

1. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics may have the deepest roster of any team in the NBA right now, but their one area of need is probably another big man for their bench. They usually run a double big starting lineup with Al Horford and Robert Williams III, but after that there isn’t a lot of support for them on the bench. That’s where LaMarcus Aldridge could come in and help out.

The Celtics have a lot of outside scorers on their roster, and don’t have a true paint presence aside from Williams. Aldridge could offer a bit of a unique skillset off the bench for Boston were he to end up there. His inside scoring would help open up the perimeter for the C’s, and keep their offense flowing when it goes through one of its patented cold stretches.

If Boston could fill in this final hole on their roster, they would have to be title favorites heading into the 2022-23 season. Brining in Aldridge would fill their only real hole on the roster as of now, and his offensive skillset is exactly what the team would be looking to incorporate into their gameplan. The Celtics came up short in the Finals last season, but adding Aldridge could be the final move that helps them win it all next season.