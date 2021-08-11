What season in LaMelo Ball’s career will he be a MVP candidate?

LaMelo Ball is one of the best playmakers in the league already. Since we saw him playing overseas in Australia before coming to the NBA, he showcased his ability to get is teammates involved. He also has a knack for scoring and he does a good job in getting to the spots he is the most comfortable in.

Knowing when to score or pass his something that takes years for players to figure out, but Ball seems to be well balanced in both. It is crazy to think that Ball is not even old enough to drink. Anyway, his game will continue to improve as time passes, so he should be in consideration for the MVP award somewhere down the line. It is just a matter of time.

But when? Well…

Being an MVP candidate is nothing to sneeze at, in fact, it is a huge honor. Plenty of guys who are Hall of Famers, or future ones, have never captured the award, but have left their mark on the game. Think of Dwyane Wade or Chris Paul, two guys who we know will get the call to be in Springfield one day.

LaMelo Ball has his work cut out for him though because the NBA is stacked full of talent. LeBron James is on his way out in the next four years or so, but Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, and several other guys will make it tough to even crack the top 10. That does not mean it can’t be done, it will just require Ball to keep up with the pack and stay close.

The MVP might be an individual award, but it is still based on your team’s success as well. In other words, the team’s record, how important are your minutes when you are on the court, and how do they elevate their teammates. Charlotte is not a destination that most free agents have on their lists, but as Ball’s game continues to develop, it could slowly become a place for future free agents to flock to.

In his first season, he managed to help the Hornets get to the play-in tournament. Not exactly the end goal for the Hornets, but it is a step in the right direction. It is the start of a (potential) legacy for LaMelo Ball.

When it comes to elevating his teammates, he has shown he is already one of the best in the league at that. Terry Rozier had career highs across the board and Gordon Hayward started to look like himself again after suffering a catastrophic injury with the Celtics. He has already helped some established vets improve their game and it could help attract bigger names to this young core the Hornets are putting together.

LaMelo Ball is only 19, so it is a lot of pressure to try and speculate how soon he could be an MVP candidate, but the sky is the limit. He can have a similar impact as Luka Doncic does for the Dallas Mavericks. With that in mind, Ball should be in that MVP candidate conversation by the time he is 22.