There was a time when LaMelo Ball’s rookie stock was the toast of the NBA card community. Back then, they hype was over the moon with even base cards fetching insane prices. Now, with the market correcting itself after years of trending up, Ball’s NBA cards have fairly gone unnoticed during the past few months. The thing is, the Charlotte Hornets’ star and his autographed cards from Panini are causing problems for those who have been waiting for them.

While these signed LaMelo Ball cards are a worthy addition to any collection, the issues they have caused are making waves in the hobby. We take a look at how this problem started and his current state in the NBA card market.

Why LaMelo Ball’s autographed NBA cards from Panini are causing problems for those in the hobby

LaMelo Ball Cards, Hornets

Even before LaMelo Ball played his first NBA game for the Hornets, the hype surrounding his cards were already insane. That’s what when the latest batch of card products from Panini dropped, everyone and their mothers rushed over to the nearest hobby or retail store to get their hands on the then-rookie’s stock. It even got to a point where a base Optic Rated Rookie card reached a value of $200 during those first few days it landed on the market.

During those days, a certain issue surrounding LaMelo Ball autographed cards started to grab everyone’s attention. Some of these cards were rumored to have been signed by Miles Bridges, Ball’s teammate. When looking at the cards themselves, one can see the resemblance between Bridges’ signature and Ball’s autographed cards from Panini.

After a few years, another issue involving LaMelo Ball signed NBA cards is starting to gain traction again in the hobby. This time, though, revolves around the frustrating experience people have gained while waiting for the Hornets’ star and Panini to fulfill their promise of delivered this signed pieces of memorabilia to them.

This tweet, in particular, shows that an individual has been waiting for more than a year to get the LaMelo Ball autographed card promised by Panini’s redemption system. But while the wait for this person has been excruciating, as understood by those in the hobby, it seems he or she isn’t the only one experiencing this issue.

As seen in the tweets above, the case of the long-undelivered LaMelo Ball autos isn’t a minor problem. Some of those in the hobby have claimed to know something behind the scenes, which by all things considered, isn’t reassuring for NBA card collectors.

Judging from these tweets, it would seem Ball has been neglecting his duty to sign these NBA cards. As a result, Panini has been caught in a bind and collectors are placed on the losing end of this issue. This is pretty bad, especially for those who have saved up to buy the card company’s high-end product to land signed cards of the Charlotte Hornets’ star, only for them to wait with no end in sight or get another redemption card that are entirely different from what Panini has promised. In any case, both Ball and Panini should get their act together to solve this issue right away.

The current state of LaMelo Ball rookie cards in the market

A few years back, LaMelo Ball cards were the highlight of this hobby as everyone scrambled furiously to get their hands on them. Now, the story is different as Ball’s stock in the NBA card market is down.

LaMelo Ball, Hornets, NBA Cards

According to a three-month graph by Card Ladder, Ball’s PSA 10 base Prizm rookie card is down to $63 from where it was at $127. All things considered, that’s a 50% drop in value over that period. Thanks to an injury causing him to miss time and a disappointing run so far by the Hornets, Ball’s demand in the market has gone down.

Add the current issue involving his signed cards and you’ve got a disaster brewing for the Hornets’ star and Panini. If this goes unresolved, the hobby itself ultimately suffers with disappointments of this magnitude. It remains to be seen how the card company and Ball himself will handle this issue moving forward.