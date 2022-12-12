By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the New York Giants in Week 14, winning by a score of 48-22. While it was certainly a fun game for the Eagles, they were dealt some worrying news in regards to star offensive lineman Lane Johnson. Johnson picked up an abdominal injury during this game, and there was concern that he may have to miss some time as a result of the injury.

Johnson didn’t end up finishing the game for the Eagles, which is partly why the concern arose. But the good news is that Johnson’s injury isn’t as serious as it was initially feared to be, and he is being labeled as day-to-day as Philadelphia begins to turn the page from Week 14 to their week 15 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Eagles RT Lane Johnson, who went down Sunday with an abdominal injury, did not suffer a major injury and is considered day-to-day, source said. Some good news.”

This is great news for the Eagles, as their offensive line has been a big part of their success this season. Losing one of their top linemen in Johnson, who is having another really strong season for Philadelphia, would have been a massive blow to their offense as they attempt to wrap up the top seed in the NFC.

Philadelphia has a stranglehold atop the NFC right now, and with Johnson remaining healthy, they should continue to have a lot of success on offense. They would likely be favored to beat the Bears in Week 15 even if Johnson can’t play, but having him out there would make things ten times easier, and luckily enough, it sounds like he may be good to go for the Eagles next contest.