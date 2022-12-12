By Ben Cooper · 3 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles came away with a monster win over the New York Giants, with an incredible performance from Jalen Hurts. Hurts is having a career year, leading the Eagles to the best record in football at 12-1.

Philadelphia is a top team in the league, with a great all-around roster, but the ascension of Hurts has been the catalyst for this team. Hurts is a dual-threat quarterback, which makes him have big play potential on every play.

He has shown improvement in every season of his career but is having a true breakout season this year.

The Eagles traded for star wide receiver AJ Brown in the offseason, which has been extremely beneficial to the offense. Brown has been a consistent target for Hurts and allowed Devonta Smith to take a step up. Having multiple weapons has helped unlock Hurts’ full potential, and he is thriving. The offensive line has also been phenomenal, giving time for Hurts to make plays downfield. Whether it’s in the running or passing game, Hurts makes an impact.

With that said, here is how Jalen Hurts bolstered his MVP resume in Eagles’ Week 14 win against the Giants.

Jalen Hurts Bolstered MVP Resume

Hurts has had a tremendous season with the best team in the league. Against the Giants, he threw for 217 yards, along with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 21 of his 31 passes. He also had a strong showing in the run game, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

It was a blowout victory for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, defeating the Giants 48-22. While Philadelphia was expected to win the game, the Giants have been a quality team this year, and it was expected to be a close matchup.

Getting a huge win like this is impressive, and Hurts led the way. The 24-year-old now has thrown for 3,157 yards, along with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions on a 68 percent completion percentage. He has been dangerous in the run game, with 686 rushing yards and ten touchdowns.

Although there are other candidates with better stats than Hurts, there is no arguing about his team’s production and his play. Heading into this week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the edge in the MVP race. However, Mahomes threw three interceptions in a narrow victory over the Denver Broncos. This will help Hurts’ case improve, as the competition had a subpar game.

Mahomes still has a good shot at the award, as he is having a fantastic season, leading the Chiefs to a 10-3 record. It will come down to the final stretch with Mahomes and Hurts, as both have a shot. Whoever ends the season off stronger and picks up another potential signature win will be the frontrunner.

Hurts and the Eagles have some signature wins, which is beneficial to an MVP case. In Week 2, the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7, who now hold a 10-3 record. They also defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-17. This win is not as impressive as Dak Prescott was out, but it was a crucial win over their division rival.

Jalen Hurts has an excellent case for taking home the MVP, but a win against the fully healthy Cowboys on Christmas Eve could be the difference. This win over the Giants surely bolstered Hurts’ MVP resume, and he will look to continue his success next week against the Chicago Bears.