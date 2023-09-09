Lane Kiffin's net worth in 2023 is $14 million. Lane Kiffin has parlayed a life of coaching football into a considerable net worth. Let's look at Lane Kiffin's net worth in 2023.

Lane Kiffin's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $14 million

From cutting his teeth as an assistant coach to getting coordinator and head-coaching jobs, Kiffin has come a long way in his career. Lane Kiffin's net worth in 2023 is approximately $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kiffin has coached all over the United States, at the professional and collegiate ranks. He is lauded for his ability to get the most out of his players and has experienced success at almost every stop. There is a reason why some of the best coaching minds in the world have clamored to have Kiffin join their staff. Nick Saban and Pete Carroll are among the coaches who have been Kiffin's bosses.

Lane Kiffin's early life and career

Kiffin is the son of former NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, the originator of the “Tampa-2” defensive scheme. Lane Kiffin was a former quarterback at Bloomington Jefferson High School in Minnesota and committed to Fresno State.

He played backup quarterback with Fresno State until his senior season, choosing to become a student assistant coach instead. After graduation, he attended Colorado State, working as a graduate assistant in the program for one year. Colorado State's success with Kiffin helping the offensive line persuaded the Jacksonville Jaguars to hire him as a quality control assistant.

His big break came from Pete Carroll, who hired Kiffin as tight ends coach at USC Football. He started work with USC in 2001 and, by 2005, was promoted to offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. Kiffin's record as an offensive coordinator at USC was 23-3. However, some wins were vacated when the NCAA retroactively ruled Heisman Trophy-winner Reggie Bush ineligible.

Lane Kiffin's head-coaching career begins.

On Jan. 23, 2007, Al Davis hired Lane Kiffin to be the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. Kiffin was the youngest head coach in Oakland Raiders history, edging out John Madden, Mike Shanahan, and Jon Gruden. Kiffin struggled in his inaugural head-coaching season, prompting Davis to fire Kiffin before his second season even began.

However, he would not be out of work for long, as the University of Tennessee hired him as its next head coach on Dec. 1, 2008. Kiffin led the team to a 7-6 record in 2009, but once again left after one season, heading to USC to replace Pete Carroll. After an up-and-down four seasons with the Trojans, Kiffin again lost his job, this time to Steve Sarkisian.

Kiffin would again have a short stay on the coaching carousel, accepting the job as Alabama Football offensive coordinator under Nick Saban on Jan. 10, 2014. Kiffin would be named a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top college football assistant coach.

Lane Kiffin's recent success

Since Lane Kiffin took over in 2020, Ole Miss has averaged 511.3 yards per game – second only to Ohio State among FBS schools pic.twitter.com/7CTGaxFHph — We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) August 31, 2023

Kiffin returned to the head-coaching ranks with the Florida Atlantic Owls, taking over the C-USA team in 2016. During his time with the Owls, they would win two C-USA titles in 2017 and 2019. They also won the Boca Raton Bowl in 2017, and Kiffin signed a deal to keep him at the school through the 2027 season.

However, Kiffin would not stay at Florida Atlantic until the 2027 season, as he accepted a job with Ole Miss Football in 2019. His contract with Ole Miss was a four-year deal totaling $16.2 million. This was his largest contract yet, by a wide margin.

In his first season in charge, he led the Rebels to a 5-5 record and a win in the 2021 Outback Bowl. The following season, Kiffin led his team to a 10-2 record, the first 10-win season in school history. After being rumored to be leaving to coach Auburn Football, Kiffin signed a contract extension with Ole Miss that will be for at least eight years and $9 million per year.

Lane Kiffin's personal life

The story of Lane Kiffin has been mostly football, opting to keep his personal life private. Kiffin avoids the public spotlight and doesn't involve himself with many public endorsements. The one thing we do know about his family is that he and his wife separated in 2016. It seems to be strictly football all the time for Lane Kiffin.

Considering Kiffin's movement around the football landscape, his net worth seems average compared to his peers. Were you surprised by Lane Kiffin's net worth in 2023?