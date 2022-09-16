Coach Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders opened the season with a 24-19 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As disappointing as that may sound, though, it isn’t the type of outcome that should cause early-season worry. There are many NFL teams that will not hold Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense to 24 points, and Las Vegas did have some encouraging takeaways.

However, the Raiders offense was not as dynamic as some had thought, especially after adding Davante Adams this offseason. The good news is that there is still time to get back on track, especially if we see better production from key areas.

As such, here are three Las Vegas Raiders who need to step up in Week 2 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

3. Darren Waller

There’s no doubting that the Raiders offense was more efficient with TE Darren Waller on the field last week.

Waller only had one reception for 15 yards in the first half against the Chargers, while the Raiders averaged 3.88 yards per play and scored three points. The third and fourth quarters, on the other hand, were an entirely different story. Waller had three catches for 64 yards. In that span, the Raiders put up 7.09 yards per play and scored 16 points.

Does this mean Waller should be the main man? Of course not. Davante Adams should still be the go-to guy, but putting him out wide opens things up for players like Waller. That is something that Derek Carr and the offense need to capitalize on sooner in each game.

The good news for Waller and the Raiders is that the Cardinals were just annihilated by Travis Kelce. In Week 1, the Chiefs star TE had eight receptions on nine targets for 121 yards, a touchdown, and seven first downs. Because Waller is frequently viewed in the same degree as Kelce, seeing stats like that should make him hungry for a big outing in Week 2.

2. Josh Jacobs

The Raiders ran the ball well enough that they averaged 4.9 yards per rush. Josh Jacobs paced the offense with 57 yards on 10 carries.

The Raiders have a runner in this kid who is perhaps more skilled than anybody on the Chiefs, who just blasted past the Cardinals last This should provide the Raiders coaching staff ideas on how to attack the Cardinals on the ground.

If the Raiders can break the gates open with Jacobs’ rushing attack, that would allow the team to manage the game at their own pace while keeping the ball out of Kyler Murray’s hands.

Take note that Arizona currently ranks 31st in second-level yards and 27th in wide field yards after Week 1. That sets the table for Jacobs, who will smash if he gets 20+ carries in this game. Remember that in Week 1, he was sixth among all running backs with ten or more attempts in yards after contact per attempt and third in missed tackles induced.

1. Hunter Renfrow

Davante Adams’ acquisition is fantastic, and he definitely lives up to the expectations. Still, the greatest advantage of having him on the Raiders is how he attracts so much defensive attention that he opens lanes up for everyone else.

A guy like Hunter Renfrow, for example, is even more difficult for defenders to account for while they provide extra coverage in defending the former Green Bay Packers standout.

It didn’t exactly work out that way in Week 1, though. Renfrow only had six targets, whereas Adams had 17 and caught 10 for 141 yards and a score. What’s more troubling than the figure is that Renfrow didn’t see a target until late in the third quarter. We hope he gets targeted early and often by Carr in Week 2.

Keep in mind as well that the Cardinals’ pass defense was awful last week. Even if it was against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders arguably have a stronger receiving corps.

In order to optimize the passing offense, Carr must spread the wealth early in order to stretch the defense. Going to Renfrow more should do just that.