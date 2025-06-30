Maxx Crosby clearly took notice of one championship run. But it wasn't the Philadelphia Eagles the Las Vegas Raiders star observed. The edge rusher grabbed cues from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC claimed the top of the NBA world by winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy. So how and why is Crosby turning to the Thunder for the inspiration? He detailed his reasonings with Raiders insider for The Athletic Tashan Reed during the annual Sack Summit, a camp where pass rushers sharpen their skills.

“Individual success and things like that are awesome, but it's not why you play the game. You play to win. We just saw it in the NBA: OKC, just a couple years ago, was one of the worst teams in the league,” Crosby explained to Reed. “But they had a lot of young guys, they trusted the process, they developed and now they're the world champions.”

He's drawing inspiration from the ecosystem Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and others embraced. Crosby will hope Pete Carroll creates something similar.

Maxx Crosby shares ultimate desire with Raiders

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the Oklahoma City Thunder Champions parade. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Las Vegas Raiders News
Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Tom Brady delegating, downplaying role with Las VegasJake Faigus ·
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer next to tight end Brock Bowers. There is also a logo for the Las Vegas Raiders.
1 obvious Las Vegas Raiders trade candidate entering 2025 training campBen Strauss ·
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll attends the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers.
Raiders’ 73-year-old Pete Carroll is embracing AIDouglas Fritz ·
Pete Carroll and the Raiders have one more area to address before 2025 training camp.
1 perfect Las Vegas Raiders move to fill out roster before 2025 training campLorenzo J Reyna ·
Part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders Tom Brady, who won the first Fanatics Games at the 2025 Fanatics Fest event, on a red carpet.
Tom Brady wins $1 million with latest championshipAndrew Korpan ·
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) congratulate each other after New England's win at Gillette Stadium.
Raiders rumors: The Tom Brady reason Las Vegas didn’t pursue Sam DarnoldPreston Byers ·

Crosby continues to demonstrate his loyalty toward the Raiders. He squashed offseason trade rumors by agreeing to the Raiders' $106. million extension in March.

He's entering another new regime once again. The Raiders have gone through Jon Gruden, Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce as head coaches. Now they're turning to 74-year-old Carroll. And the past Super Bowl winning head coach is bringing in a mix of young and veteran talent.

Crosby isn't here to hear the words “rebuild,” though.

“We're trying to win. I want to win so badly,” he said. “I put everything into it and I want everybody else to think like that. And that's been my goal, just bringing as many guys along as I possibly can.”

Carroll is doing his part to infuse new energy in Vegas. Ashton Jeanty is the new featured back. Geno Smith is handling QB1 duties after starring for Carroll before. Crosby previously energized Raiders fans with a May 27 message. Now he's hoping Vegas becomes the NFL's version of the Thunder.