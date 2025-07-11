There’s no doubt Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby is good at his job. And he can compare himself to another famous player. However, teammate Brock Bowers is the one who made history in an ESPN poll.

Bowers became the first player to rank No. 1 at his position so early in his career, according to espn.com.

“He's the first player to rank No. 1 at his position after his rookie year,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “From Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson and Sauce Gardner, many came close but couldn't quite pull off the feat. Bowers, however, narrowly outdistanced (George) Kittle in the polls after earning more than 50% of the first-place votes.”

Raiders have a special one in TE Brock Bowers

Bowers didn’t go in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft. But there’s a reason, other than talent, that he dropped into the Raiders’ lap.

“He was the highest-graded overall player in the 2024 draft in the eyes of some NFL scouts,” Folwer wrote. “But the position he plays, coupled with a strong quarterback draft, dropped him to the No. 13 pick. Sure, the Raiders needed a quarterback in the worst way. But there's no way they regret the selection of Bowers, who met expectations, then smashed them.”

Bowers didn’t really have a rookie year, in some respects, according to raiders.com.

“He looks like a vet out there. He has that presence too,” quarterback Aidan O'Connell said. “That's just kind of how he is. He's calm, he's chill. It's hard to get him to raise his voice over a couple decibels.”

And Bowers goes about his business, playing the game.

“He doesn't change up too much,” said teammate Chris Smith II. “He's a grit and grind guy. A meat-and-potatoes kind of guy. That's what we would say a lot of times at UGA, and I feel he embodies that. He doesn't talk muc,h but when he does, it's something real meaningful behind it. He just goes to work every day.”

TE Brock Bowers doesn't crave the spotlight

He said he’s always been like that.

“It's not my favorite thing, going up and talking to people and all that kind of stuff,” Bowers said. “I enjoy the football side of it. I go and do (interviews). But I have no promises it's going to go well or I'm going to talk well.

“It is what it is, people can think what they want, but I'm just going to go in there and say what I'm going to say. I just don't enjoy talking a ton. I say what I say and do what I do, and whatever happens, happens.”

On the field, Bowers said he flips the switch. He blocks everything out, the noise, the distractions. And he focuses on the simple task at hand.

“Seeing the person across from me and being like, ‘Man, I need to beat this guy,’ Bowers said. “It's just that competitive streak and wanting to win.”