The Las Vegas Raiders made some huge improvements this offseason. Las Vegas hired head coach Pete Carroll, traded for QB Geno Smith, and drafted RB Ashton Jeanty. Now the offense looks a lot better than it did a few months ago. If the Raiders gets some solid play from their defense, they could make some noise this season.

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby praised both himself and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on a recent appearance on ESPN. Crosby knows that he's at his best when playing against the Chiefs.

“It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them,” Crosby said of the Chiefs. “They’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football. But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up it’s match made in heaven.”

Crosby also seems to understand that the Raiders need to get past the Chiefs if they want to make noise in the AFC.

Crosby has sacked Mahomes six times throughout his NFL career. Unfortunately, it has not led to results. The Raiders are 2-10 against the Chiefs during Crosby's tenure in Las Vegas.

The pressure will be on Crosby and the Raiders defense in 2025.

Maxx Crosby reveals Thunder inspiration for Raiders turnaround

Crosby is still hopeful that he can bring a championship to Las Vegas.

Crosby takes some hope from the Oklahoma City Thunder, who recently won the 2025 NBA Finals.

He explained the Thunder's success gives him hope for the Raiders in a recent interview.

“Individual success and things like that are awesome, but it's not why you play the game. You play to win. We just saw it in the NBA: OKC, just a couple years ago, was one of the worst teams in the league,” Crosby explained to The Athletic's Tashan Reed. “But they had a lot of young guys, they trusted the process, they developed and now they're the world champions.”

Crosby made it clear during that interview that he is doing whatever he can to try and win with the Raiders.

“We're trying to win. I want to win so badly,” he said. “I put everything into it and I want everybody else to think like that. And that's been my goal, just bringing as many guys along as I possibly can.”

It will be exciting to see how much the Raiders have improved during the 2025 NFL season.