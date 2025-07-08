It’s interesting that Tom Brady has both downplayed his role with the Las Vegas Raiders while also influencing their decision to avoid Sam Darnold. Now, maybe he’s bringing in new fans. Mark Wahlberg teased ditching the Patriots for Raiders nation thanks to Brady.

Walhberg made his comments on Card Shopping, according to its YouTube page.

“It’s crazy because, I know people are going to give me a lot of s—t for this,” Wahlberg said. “But I live in Vegas. Tom’s got a piece of the Raiders. A lot of my friends got a piece of the Raiders. I went to six home games last year. I didn’t make it to any New England games because I live far away. My golf cart just got painted black. I didn’t even know it.”

Will Raiders owner Tom Brady bring in more fans?

Brady said Walhberg’s new golf cart color was no accident.

“You did it on purpose,” Brady said. “I love it.”

“We put the Municipal logos instead of the Raiders logo,” Walhberg said. “But listen, could easily find me being, listen, I’m on the home team, so.”

Walhberg lives in Vegas these days, so it makes sense he would cast his new lot with the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Brady said his role with the Raiders shouldn’t be in the spotlight, according to raiders.com.

“Well, I'm just a limited partner, so Mark's the boss,” Brady said. “And then Pete does his job and Spy does his job and, I think, we trust them to make the right decisions. I'm there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do.”

Raiders main owner Mark Davis said Brady’s desire to play for the Raiders in 2020 added to the mix of him eventually joining the organization.

“We’re just really proud to have him as part of this organization,” Davis said. “He's a competitor. He’s a bright young man. There's just so many pluses for both sides. It's great.”

Brady said he has been enjoying his first offseason in his new business venture.

“I've loved it,” he said. “And, again, just trying to contribute in the ways that I can to help the team be the best they can be, on and off the field. We've got a great group of people. I love Mark. He's done an incredible job getting the team to Vegas, getting the stadium built.”

And Brady said he has liked the new combination of General Manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.

“They've worked together very well, and there's a lot of decisions that are made,” Brady said. “Winning games in September starts with what happens in February, March and April, when no one's really watching. They've been hard at work.

“And our goal is to, you know, win a lot of football games. You've got to work hard at it, and it's all earned and we've got a tough division. There's a lot of good opponents we face. But it's going to be up to the guys and their daily commitment to doing the right things.”