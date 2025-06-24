The Las Vegas Raiders stacked layers of new faces ahead of 2025. Their NFL Draft class brings new intrigue in Sin City. But there's one more move they can make before training camp.

Pete Carroll wrapped up his first minicamp and OTAs by installing a renewed energy. He also completed his first offseason process building this roster alongside Tom Brady. Mark Davis and new general manager John Spytek added their input and hand too.

Ashton Jeanty is expected to bolster the league's worst running attack. Geno Smith eases quarterback concerns after the Raiders went through three passers last season. Maxx Crosby inked a new historic deal to become a part of this new era.

But of the three, the latter still can use some help. Here's why this free agent is one perfect move for the Raiders before they report to training camp.

Raiders need to address edge rush room still

Crosby still walks into a rather questionable edge rusher room.

Malcolm Koonce is solid when healthy. He's attempting to return from a torn ACL. He practiced during OTAs and appears on the right track to return.

Koonce and Crosby, however, are the only consistent pass rushers in Sin City. They still deal with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and a rising star in Bo Nix.

Tyree Wilson is facing a make-or-break campaign. The Raiders need more from him as he enters season three. And he's one of the last draft picks when Dave Ziegler was general manager.

There's simply not enough depth here. Or star options next to Crosby.

Time for Raiders to bring back familiar face

Yannick Ngakoue is still out there on the NFL free agency market.

Ngakoue is labeled a one-dimensional defender — as he's known for only rushing the passer. The Raiders eventually shipped him away on March 2022. And he's played for four different teams since then.

But he thrived in Vegas before. Ngakoue delivered his last double-digit sack season with the Silver and Black. He dropped the quarterback to the ground 10 times in the 2021 season.

Ngakoue would walk into a far different, structured defense compared to the Gus Bradley one he was in. Patrick Graham brings a more “illusion of complexity” style against offenses.

Graham attacks offenses with confusion. He's thrown multiple fronts on offensive lines and quarterbacks. Graham has created plays that allow Crosby to draw one-on-one's or even call his own rush sequence.

Throwing Ngakoue into this scheme creates additional solo battles for Crosby during passing sequences. Plus the 30-year-old Ngakoue himself can draw more favorable matchups. Something he never had the luxury of having with the New England Patriots.

The Raiders would turn to someone who's thrived in their uniform before. Plus turn a questionable area into an increased strength.