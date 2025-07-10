The Las Vegas Raiders’ selection of Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has drawn criticism from ESPN analyst Seth Walder, who labeled the move as one of the team’s least favorable decisions of the offseason.

In ESPN’s latest offseason grades article, Walder broke down every NFL team’s key transactions. For the Raiders, he identified the acquisition of quarterback Geno Smith as the franchise’s biggest move and praised the re-signing of defensive tackle Adam Butler. However, he pointed to the Jeanty pick as a misstep.

“Jeanty is a thrilling player, don't get me wrong,” Walder wrote. “But it's bad to take a running back that early considering he'll only provide surplus value if he is elite because his contract is already expensive compared to the position. The opportunity cost of taking a player at a premium position (it's much harder to find an elite tackle, wide receiver or edge rusher in free agency) is so high. For a more extensive look at this question, I recommend my colleague Bill Barnwell's article on the subject from 2023.”

Jeanty, 21, is coming off a standout junior season at Boise State, where he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. He averaged seven yards per attempt and added 138 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 catches.

Ashton Jeanty’s draft value questioned as Raiders reshape offense with Pete Carroll and Geno Smith

Despite the statistical production, the decision to draft a running back in the top 10 has sparked debate among analysts who argue that positional value should weigh heavily in early first-round selections. Running backs have become less prioritized in recent drafts as teams look to allocate top picks to premium positions with longer shelf lives and greater impact on winning.

Jeanty is expected to play a key role in the Raiders’ retooled offense, which will be led by newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith and longtime NFL head coach Pete Carroll. The Raiders finished the 2024 season with a 4–13 record and have since made several significant changes to their roster and leadership.

Smith, acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in March, signed a two-year, $85.5 million extension in April. His familiarity with Carroll’s system is expected to help accelerate the team’s offensive transition. Jeanty will likely be leaned on as a workhorse back early in his career as the Raiders aim to establish a strong run game to support Smith.

Still, Walder’s critique reflects a broader trend in how analytics-driven evaluations shape draft discourse. While Jeanty’s talent is not in question, the value of selecting a running back with a top-10 pick remains controversial.

The Raiders will begin the 2025 NFL season in September with hopes of a turnaround fueled by their revamped roster. Jeanty will have the opportunity to prove his worth on the field and potentially change the narrative surrounding his draft status.