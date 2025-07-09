The Las Vegas Raiders will look like a brand new team when the 2025 NFL season kicks off this fall. The Raiders made several big moves this offseason, including signing Pete Carroll at head coach and trading for QB Geno Smith. Hopefully a combination of new blood on offense, and Maxx Crosby holding down the defense, can lead to better results for the Raiders.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the NFL's top 10 edge rushers in his latest article. Fowler surveyed NFL coaches, scouts, and executives to help create his ranking.

Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby came in at number four on Fowler's ranking. He ranked behind Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons.

“Relentless motor, skilled rusher and never wants to leave the game,” an NFL coordinator said. “Keeps getting better and better.”

Crosby has improved his spot on Fowler's rankings every season over the past three years.

Fowler noted that Crosby's lack of a supporting cast only makes his accomplishments more impressive. Crosby has 324 pressures sand 59.5 sacks since 2019. He even played 100% of his snaps while recovering from an ankle injury in 2024.

“For him to play at that high a level with that volume is incredible,” a high-ranking AFC personnel man said.

Perhaps Crosby can take another leap forward in 2025 if his improved offense can put the defense in better positions.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby drops “best” take on himself, Patrick Mahomes

Maxx Crosby knows that he's the best at what he does. And he prefers to play against the top competition too.

Crosby heaped praise on his division rival, Patrick Mahomes, in a recent interview. He explained that it is the ultimate challenge to play against Mahomes and the Chiefs twice a year.

“It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them,” Crosby said of the Chiefs. “They’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football. But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up it’s match made in heaven.”

Crosby has not had much luck against Mahomes and the Chiefs so far throughout his professional career. He has sacked Mahomes six times, but only has a 2-10 head-to-head record against the Chiefs.

Las Vegas needs to get past Kansas City if they ever want to win the AFC West, or go on a deep playoff run.

The new-look Raiders will do everything they can to even that score during the 2025 season.