As the relationship between Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is well-known to be very competitive on the field, there's no doubt that respect is present off of it. While Crosby looks to help the Raiders' turnaround, the team will look to make a splash in the AFC West, which features Mahomes and the Chiefs, though the two opposing players have shared pleasantness.

Mahomes would speak to Kay Adams about the upcoming season and Crosby's recent comments, giving props to the team and saying that the quarterback is the best in the league. The star offensive player would speak in-depth about the amount of “healthy respect” he has for Crosby.

“I have so much respect for all those guys in the league that are about their craft,” Mahomes said. “They're about being better and better. And like he said, like we're going to compete. We know when we step in that football field, we're going up against each other. It's the Raiders, it's the Chiefs.”

“And so there's so much healthy respect,” Mahomes continued. “But when we get on that football field, it's going to be trash talk, he's going to be trying to get to me, I'll be trying to make big plays happen. I always say, like, obviously he's on the other team, so I want to go against him and beat him, but that's the guys you want on your team, the guys that are going to leave it all out there, no matter what the score is, and be the best they can possibly be every snap.”

Patrick Mahomes has high praise for Raiders' Maxx Crosby

With Crosby looking to make Raiders fans hyped for the upcoming season, one of the key goals each year is to beat the Chiefs as they meet twice a season. If there's one thing that Mahomes admits, it's that Crosby is the “best pass rusher” he's ever faced in his career.

“I think he's sacked me the most out of anyone I've ever played against,” Mahomes said. “To me, he's the best pass rusher that I've played against, and so, no offense to any other pass rusher, just putting it out there. But he is the best one that I put up against because he goes out there and he gives you the effort, he has the moves, and he has the skill. And I think it's hard to have all three of those and do that year in and year out.”

At any rate, Las Vegas looks to improve after finishing 4-13, which put them last in the division as they open the upcoming season against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 7.