The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2025 NFL training camp with a roster that feels simultaneously promising and precarious. They just had an offseason marked by a few bold additions and several notable departures. Now, the pressure is on for head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to prove that last year’s disappointing campaign was a fluke, not a trend. As the Dolphins look to keep pace in a rapidly improving AFC East, don’t be surprised if some unexpected names find themselves on the trade block before the real competition begins.

Physicality Added, But Questions Remain

Miami did bolster its offensive and defensive lines. They added players like James Daniels, Kenneth Grant, and Jonah Savaiinaea. These should address the team’s recent lack of physicality on both fronts. However, there are concerns, too. The Dolphins reached for Grant at No. 13 overall despite him being ranked much lower in numerous mock drafts. In addition, Daniels is returning from a serious Achilles injury suffered in Week 4 last season.

They also signed former draft disappointment Zach Wilson to back up the injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa. However, Wilson’s career passer rating of just 73.2 offers no guarantee he’ll outperform Tyler Huntley. The latter started five games in 2025.

The Dolphins also lost key defensive players. These included standout safety Jevon Holland and veteran pass-rusher Calais Campbell. Of course, they eventually traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey as well.

Given these factors, it’s hard to see Miami closing the gap on the Bills in the AFC East. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Dolphins have slipped from their position as the division’s second-best team. With both Tagovailoa and McDaniel facing a pivotal season, the team may have, in some ways, regressed.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Miami Dolphins trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

1. RB Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison joined the Dolphins this offseason on a one-year deal. He brings with him a reputation as a reliable, tough runner with pass-catching ability. He’s expected to provide valuable depth behind starter De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and promising rookie Ochaun Mathis Gordon II. However, the reality is that Miami’s backfield is suddenly crowded and trending younger.

Mattison’s resume is solid, though. He’s played in 89 NFL games, started 26, and has proven he can handle both early-down and third-down duties. Last season with the Raiders, he logged 420 rushing yards and four touchdowns, plus 36 catches for 294 yards. Yet, his career-low 3.2 yards per carry suggest Mattison’s role could be limited.

Why would Miami consider moving on from Mattison so soon? For one, his moderate salary and short-term deal make him a low-risk, high-reward trade chip for contenders seeking a dependable backup or change-of-pace back. The Dolphins, meanwhile, could use the roster spot and any draft capital gained to shore up other areas. With Achane and Wright locked in as the future of the backfield, and Gordon II flashing upside in offseason workouts, Mattison’s long-term fit in Miami is questionable at best.

Moreover, the Dolphins’ offense under McDaniel thrives on speed and versatility. These are traits that Mattison, while steady, doesn’t necessarily bring in abundance. If a team in need of running back depth comes calling, Miami would be wise to listen. Flipping Mattison now, before the season starts, could help the Dolphins address more pressing needs and avoid a midseason roster crunch.

2. S John Saunders Jr

John Saunders Jr is the definition of a roster bubble player heading into camp. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, Saunders faces an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster. The Dolphins’ safety room is one of the deepest on the team. It features veterans like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Ashtyn Davis, as well as young talent such as Patrick McMorris and Dante Trader Jr.

Saunders’ contract is modest—a three-year, $2.985 million deal with just $120,000 guaranteed. That said, the numbers game is working against him. Miami will enter camp with seven safeties. As such, reps will be hard to come by for a player with limited exposure and no established role. The team’s recent moves, including the blockbuster trade that brought Fitzpatrick to Miami, only add to the logjam.

Trading or releasing Saunders would provide the Dolphins with much-needed roster flexibility. Yes, Saunders has shown flashes in offseason workouts. That said, he hasn’t established himself as a key contributor. The front office may prefer to allocate his spot to a player at a position of greater need. For Saunders, a trade could offer a better shot at meaningful playing time elsewhere. This is especially true with teams looking for developmental depth in the secondary.

Proving Ground

The Miami Dolphins’ 2025 training camp is shaping up to be a proving ground, not just for the coaching staff and star players, but for those fighting to stick around. With the AFC East more competitive than ever and Miami’s margin for error shrinking, the front office will have to make tough decisions involving familiar or newly signed faces.

Alexander Mattison and John Saunders Jr might not be the biggest names on the roster, but their situations make them two of the sneakiest trade candidates as camp approaches. In a year where every move counts, don’t be shocked if the Dolphins pull the trigger on a deal that sends one—or both—packing before the season kicks off.