The Las Vegas Raiders made some incredibly aggressive moves to improve the team this offseason. Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll, traded for Geno Smith, and drafted Ashton Jeanty to immediately give themselves a new identity on offense. Now the Raiders look frisky on both sides of the football heading into NFL training camp.

Las Vegas still needs to add some more talent on the defensive side of the ball. But the offense is looking better than ever.

The Raiders have already had a quick look at this year's roster during rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp. But the real test will come in training camp, which begins towards the end of July.

There is no guarantee that the Raiders won't make any tweaks to the roster before then. Could Las Vegas add another cornerback in the secondary? Or maybe trade away a talented player?

Below we will explore one obvious Raiders trade candidate heading into 2025 training camp.

Brock Bowers has made Michael Mayer expendable for the Raiders

I want to start by saying that Mayer and Bowers can coexist in Vegas' offense. But it may still be the right move to trade Mayer to another team.

The Raiders drafted Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was drafted by a completely different regime in to a different situation. And the Raiders were right to draft Brock Bowers in the first round in 2024.

It should be no surprise that the arrival of Brock Bowers significantly cut into Mayers' production.

Mayer put up 27 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season. He followed that up with 21 receptions for 156 yards and no touchdowns in 2024.

Meanwhile, Bowers exploded for 112 receptions, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns during his rookie season.

Mayer's drop in production is tied to the arrival of Bowers, but not a change in his role. He had almost the same distribution of targets during both seasons with most of his targets coming short of the sticks.

None of this is an indictment of Mayer, but I think the Raiders need to get real about his value.

Ultimately, the decision on whether or not to trade Mayer could come down to the potential return.

I'm sure that Carroll would love to keep Mayer, as he would help the Raiders deploy more formations with multiple tight ends. But if the Raiders receive an offer they can't refuse, they should be willing to move on from the former second-rounder.

Which NFL teams could be interested in adding Michael Mayer before training camp?

Wanting to trade Michael Mayer is one thing. Actually finding a trade partner is another.

Fortunately, it seems quite easy to find viable trade partners who might be interested in adding Mayer before training camp.

The first team that jumps to mind is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have been vocal about the fact that they want to add another pass catcher. They even sniffed around Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith regarding a potential trade earlier this offseason.

Now that Pittsburgh finally signed Aaron Rodgers, they could feel more pressure to succeed in 2025. Especially considering Rodgers' recent remarks about this likely being his last season in the NFL.

The beauty of adding a young player like Mayer is that it helps both now and later. Mayer could fit right in with Pat Freiermuth and give the Steelers plenty of beef at tight end. He still has two years left on his rookie contract and could become a valuable piece moving forward.

Las Vegas could always try to use Mayer to pry a cornerback away from Pittsburgh in trade negotiations. But if they're forced to settle for a draft pick, that could make a trade less likely.

Another team that could value Michael Mayer is the Washington Commanders.

Washington should be set at tight end in 2025 with veteran Zach Ertz. But the 34-year-old is likely coming towards the end of his NFL career.

The Commanders used a second-round pick on tight end Ben Sinnott in the 2024 NFL Draft. But he disappointed during his rookie season, only managing five receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Even if Sinnott does turn his career around, adding a reliable player like Mayer as a tertiary pass catcher could help the Commanders right away.

But Washington lacks any trade pieces that should interest Vegas. They also used significant draft capital to acquire Geno Smith, leaving them with little to barter with. Therefore, trade terms could be almost impossible to agree upon.

Finally, I believe the Carolina Panthers should consider making an offer on Mayer.

Carolina does already have Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders both under contract. But Tremble is only locked up through 2026 and could easily be replaced by Mayer.

Meanwhile, Mayer and Sanders have complementary skills that Dave Canales could use to punish opposing defenses.

I still see the Steelers as the best fit for Mayer, but the Panthers could be a dark horse candidate.