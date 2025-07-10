The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2025 NFL training camp with a buzz that’s been missing in the desert for years. After an offseason packed with headline-grabbing moves, Raider Nation is brimming with hope and anticipation. Of course, with a new regime in charge and a roster in flux, even established names could be on the move. This is especially true as the team looks to fine-tune its identity and maximize its chances this fall.

A New Identity in Vegas

The Raiders took bold steps this offseason to reshape their team. They brought in Pete Carroll as head coach, acquired Geno Smith via trade, and selected Ashton Jeanty in the draft. These moves signal a fresh offensive identity. As a result, the Raiders enter training camp with renewed energy and promise on both offense and defense.

Sure, the offense shows clear improvement. However, the defense still requires additional talent to become truly competitive. The team has already evaluated much of the roster through rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp, but the definitive assessment will come once training camp kicks off in late July.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Las Vegas Raiders trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

1. QB Aidan O’Connell

Aidan O’Connell’s journey with the Raiders has been a rollercoaster. Drafted as a developmental prospect, he became a surprise starter. He has logged 17 starts over two seasons and delivered memorable performances. O’Connell proved he can handle the pressure, but the landscape in Las Vegas shifted dramatically this spring.

With the arrival of Smith, the Raiders have made their intentions clear. Smith is the starter, and the coaching staff is building the offense around his skill set. O’Connell, meanwhile, finds himself relegated to backup duties. As such, the front office is reportedly open to trading him to clear roster space and potentially acquire draft capital or fill needs elsewhere.

Why is O’Connell such an attractive trade chip? For one, he’s on a rookie contract. That makes him a cost-effective option for teams seeking a reliable No. 2 quarterback with starting experience. In today’s NFL, backup quarterbacks with proven production are more valuable than ever.

O’Connell’s tape shows a player who can step in and keep an offense afloat. He’s poised, accurate, and has shown flashes of upside against top competition. The Raiders, however, have rookie Cam Miller in the pipeline and a new offensive staff in place.

There’s also the matter of locker room dynamics. With Smith entrenched as the starter and Tom Brady’s influence as a minority owner, the Raiders are focused on developing young talent behind the scenes. O’Connell, while respected, might not want to settle for a long-term backup role. The team could also benefit from flipping him for a mid-round pick or a player at a position of need. In a league where injuries and quarterback uncertainty are constants, don’t be surprised if O’Connell’s name pops up in trade talks as training camp approaches.

2. OL Kolton Miller

Kolton Miller has been a mainstay on the Raiders’ offensive line since being drafted in the first round in 2018. He’s started 109 games and, at his best, has graded among the league’s top tackles. That said, the 2025 offseason finds Miller at a crossroads. His contract is up after this season, with no guaranteed money left, and extension talks have reportedly stalled.

Despite his consistency, Miller has never made a Pro Bowl. Injuries have also started to take their toll. Last season, he played through multiple ailments, which contributed to a significant dip in performance. He ranked among the top 10 in blown blocks. That's a troubling stat for a player about to hit free agency. As such, the front office has options if they decide to move on from Miller.

Financially, trading Miller could make sense for Las Vegas. His $12.2 million base salary and $15.7 million cap hit are significant. The team could use that flexibility to address other needs, particularly in the secondary. There are also whispers that the Raiders could target an offensive tackle early in the 2026 NFL Draft, making Miller’s long-term future in Vegas even murkier.

From a trade value standpoint, Miller’s experience and durability (when healthy) make him a valuable asset for teams in need of a plug-and-play left tackle. Sure, he’s not elite. However, he’s a proven starter. Contenders with offensive line issues could come calling if the Raiders dangle him on the market. The risk for Las Vegas is realm, but with a new regime unafraid to make bold moves, don’t rule out a blockbuster involving Miller before the final 53-man roster is set.

Expect the Unexpected in Vegas

The Raiders’ 2025 training camp promises to be one of the most intriguing in the NFL. With a new head coach, a revamped offense, and a front office willing to make tough decisions, no player can feel truly safe. Aidan O’Connell and Kolton Miller may not be the biggest stars on the roster, but their situations make them two of the sneakiest trade candidates as camp approaches. In a league defined by change, the only certainty in Las Vegas is that more surprises are on the horizon.