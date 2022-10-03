After a rough 0-3 to open the season, the Las Vegas Raiders were finally able to celebrate a win in the 2022 season. On Sunday, the Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 4, 32-23, and it’s time for some takeaways from the win.

The Raiders are still last in the AFC West. However, the win versus the Broncos was essential since it was a division matchup. Not only does it help the team in its season goals, it should motivate players for perhaps their biggest challenges next week on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But for now, head coach Josh McDaniels and the roster can celebrate their first victory of the season. Additionally, there are a lot of things they can evaluate and consider moving forward. With that being said, here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ win versus the Broncos in Week 4.

3. The Raiders’ run game stepped up

In the first three games of 2022, Las Vegas mostly focused on the passing game. Because of that, the offense on the ground was almost nonexistent. Until Sunday, the Raiders’ best mark of the season was 96 rushing yards in a game. Also, the team had zero rushing touchdowns.

Then, things changed against Denver. Las Vegas had 38 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns. For comparison, quarterback Derek Carr only attempted 34 passes, totaling 188 yards through the air for no scores.

The biggest contributor to the improved run game for the Raiders was Josh Jacobs. The running back finished the day with 28 rush attempts for a career-high 144 yards and a two scores.

Not only did he find the end zone, but Jacobs made big plays when needed. He had three consecutive carries for a total of 10 yards in the final two minutes of the game. The first down would end up clinching the win for the Raiders as they were able to just run the clock.

After three bad games through the air, McDaniels’ strategy to change how the offense operates ended up paying off. It will be interesting to see if the Raiders stick to this scheme or if they go back to a pass-first offense led by Carr and Davante Adams.

2. Maxx Crosby is an X-factor on defense

If the run game deserves praise, so does the Raiders’ defense. The Broncos only had 85 rushing yards on 20 attempts, an average of 4.3 yards. Notably, Denver only went 3-11 on third downs and possessed the ball for 25:08, while Las Vegas had it for 34:52.

If there was one player who really made a difference on Sunday, that was Maxx Crosby. The defensive end had four tackles for loss and two sacks, both the highest marks among both teams.

Gotta watch your back 👀🦅@CrosbyMaxx with the sack! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/0Vp1NKgjyb — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 2, 2022

Coming off his first Pro Bowl season, Crosby is becoming one of the most important and impactful young defenders in the league. At 25 years old, he should still have lots of years of contributions to the Las Vegas defensive unit. In three full seasons in the NFL, Crosby already has 25 sacks and four forced fumbles under his belt.

If he continues playing as he did in 2021 and on Sunday, the Raiders have a good chance of bouncing back from the bad start of the season. Led by Crosby, Las Vegas’ defense could have some great things in store for the upcoming weeks.

1. The Raiders’ playoff hopes are still alive

Since 1990, only four teams out of 157 that started 0-3 have made the playoffs that same year, according to CBS Sports. To make things worse, only the 1992 San Diego Chargers were able to make it to the postseason after losing the first four games of a season.

Because of that, a loss to the Broncos on Sunday would probably have meant the end of any hopes for Las Vegas fans. Fortunately for them, the Raiders came off with their first win of 2022. Based on the remaining schedule, it was a must-win matchup for the team.

Las Vegas still has to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs twice this year, including a Week 5 road game. Additionally, the Raiders also have a game against the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams in California. Things are only getting more and more difficult for Carr and company.

But if the win on Sunday means something, not all is lost in Las Vegas. The victory should motivate the team for the remainder of the season. There is a big chance that, when the season is over, people will look at the game versus Denver and think this was when everything changed for the Raiders.

Even though there are still many tough games, Las Vegas’ hopes of a postseason run are still alive. If the team plays like it did on Sunday, the Raiders are in a good position for a big comeback story.