BJ Armstrong told Hornets he knew how to beat the Bulls in the 1998 playoffs

BJ Armstrong was one the key pieces for the Chicago Bulls during its first three-peat. In 1995, the 6-foot-2 point guard parted ways with the Windy City franchise, and as fate would have it, Armstrong faced off against his former team in the playoffs some three years later.

Armstrong opened up about the said experience in the latest episode of ESPN’s hit docu-series The Last Dance. According to the former All-Star guard, who was then with the Charlotte Hornets, he knew what his team had to do in order to defeat Michael Jordan and the mighty Bulls.

“I knew how to beat them,” Armstrong confidently stated.

The Hornets faced off against the Bulls in the second round of the 1998 playoffs. Charlotte famously stole Game 2 in Chicago Arena, with Armstrong incredibly hitting the game-winner to tie the series at 1-1.

At that point, he definitely knew how to beat the Bulls — and beat them he did.

That was the only game Charlotte won in that series, though. The Bulls went on to win the next three games to eliminate the Hornets in Game 5. As we all know, Chicago moved forward to capture their sixth title and second three-peat during that campaign.

Nonetheless, there’s no denying that Armstrong had an unforgettable moment against his former team, albeit fleeting.

After spending his first six seasons with the Bulls, BJ Armstrong played for three different teams over the next four years. The Detroit, Michigan-native made a sentimental return to Chicago for the final season of his career, as he called it quits at the end of the 1999-00 campaign.