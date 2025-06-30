The Notre Dame football team is recruiting as well as any other program in the country right now, and its 2026 class is shaping up to be a special one. However, the Fighting Irish are making big splashes in the 2027 recruiting class as well. On Monday, four-star 2027 linebacker Ellis McGaskin announced his commitment to Notre Dame. LSU and Ohio State were also recruiting the youngster hard, but like he has done so many times as of late, head coach Marcus Freeman sealed the deal.

“BREAKING: Four-Star LB Ellis McGaskin (2027) has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’0 215 LB from Mobile, AL chose the Fighting Irish over LSU & Ohio State.”

Ellis McGaskin kept it short and sweet upon his commitment to the Notre Dame football team.

“Go Irish ☘️,” he said.

McGaskin is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #209 player in the 2027 recruiting class, the #13 LB and the #8 player in the state of Alabama. McGaskin currently attends Williamson High School in Mobile, AL. He still has two years of high school left, so he had plenty of time to make his college decision. He clearly liked what he saw from the Irish as he committed to the program very early.

This is a big commitment for Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class, but the 2026 class is the one that is getting all of the attention right now. The Fighting Irish have been on an absolute tear lately, and they now have one of the best classes in the country. Notre Dame has landed six crucial 2026 prospects during the last couple of weeks, and one of them was five-star Rodney Dunham. This class is loaded.

Notre Dame currently has the #3 2026 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. The Fighting Irish have landed commitments from one five-star, 18 four-stars and three three-stars. More commitments are going to come, and Marcus Freeman is going to sign another remarkable class.

Ellis McGaskin's commitment is a big one as well despite it being in the 2027 class. It's never too early to start loading up, and if that class is anything like Freeman's previous classes, the Notre Dame football team will likely have one of the best in the nation next cycle as well. Freeman has done an outstanding job bringing elite talent to South Bend, and it is showing on the football field. The Fighting Irish are one of the top programs in the sport right now.