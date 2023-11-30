The Last of Us actor Bella Ramsey disclosed about a baddy role as The Joker and how it might be an ideal part.

Bella Ramsey recently discussed a Batman role that seems ideal to play.

The nonbinary actor admitted that The Joker would be the best role, according to LadBible, via The Daily Mail.

Bella Ramsey on wanting to play a baddy

Ramsey said, “I’ve not really played a villain yet. So I want to play a baddy. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddy.”

The actor feels that a villain would be the best part when asked what role would be ideal.

“Yeah. I was actually thinking that as well. The Joker, someone really interesting like that.”

The star, 20, had success early on Game of Thrones as Lyana Mormont. From there, the actor landed a part of Ellie in The Last of Us.

Bella earned a spot on the BAFTA Breakthrough List, which is for excellence in the industry.

They said, “It’s a big honor. I think the word like BAFTA comes with so much prestige. Which is quite weird that I’m not associated with that. But really lovely. And yeah, an honor, I’m excited.”

Part of the reason for the award was for the part of an addicted inmate, Kelsey Morgan, in Time. Regarding the part, they said, “By far the hardest in terms of like, the subject matter. And also, there were just big days on set, big, fast, long days.”

We’ll see if Bella Ramsey someday can land a baddy part, like the Joker. I’m sure it would be just as good as any of the other roles the actor has taken on.