HBO's The Last of Us adaptation was anchored by performances from the great Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The former recently gave the latter high praise in a recent interview.

Speaking to Steve Yeun (Beef) for Variety's “Actors on Actors” series, Pascal showered his Last of Us co-star Ramsey in praise.

“I couldn't have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager. And I don't mean to say that in a patronizing way. They were 17. They had their 18th birthday while we were shooting, and that could have sucked,” said Pascal.

He continued, “I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it.”

The Last of Us was an adaptation of the iconic PlayStation game of the same name. Pascal starred as Joel — a survivor of the apocalypse who must transport Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl who's immune to the infection, across the United States. A second season has been announced.

Bella Ramsey is a rising star who like their Last of Us co-star had a role in Game of Thrones. They would go on to appear in the film Catherine Called Birdy, Becoming Elizabeth, and will soon voice a character in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. They have also been cast in Monstrous Beauty — a new film starring Dominic West, Fiona Shaw, Louis Hofmann, and Ruth Negga.

Pedro Pascal has become a bigger star since his days on Game of Thrones. He plays the titular character in The Mandalorian and has since landed roles in the likes of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Strange Way of Life, and Gladiator 2 (in production now).

The Last of Us Season 1 is streaming on Max now.