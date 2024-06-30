Kobe Bryant might've retired a long time ago, but his legacy can still be felt to this day. You'll often see players wear his sneakers, his memorabilia are some of the most sought-after collectibles in the world, and just about every player has an untold Bryant story. However, of all the players Bryant has played with over his 20-year career, only four remain in the NBA eight years later. Here's how each of their careers panned out.

Julius Randle was the Lakers' first lottery selection in nearly a decade. Unfortunately, injuries limited his rookie season to one game. However, Randle did eventually get his career on track. Today, he's a three-time All-Star and one of the players who ushered in a new winning culture of Knicks basketball.

Jordan Clarkson

Joining Kobe Bryant and the Lakers alongside Randle in 2014, Jordan Clarkson quickly established himself as a sparkplug off the bench. An asset he continues to be to this day. Since leaving Los Angeles, Clarkson has carved out a successful career as a sixth man, even capturing the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021. He's spent his last five seasons with the Utah Jazz, but a reunion in LA isn't outside the realm of possibility at this point.

After missing the playoffs the last two seasons, the expectations were high for Russell when he arrived in 2015. While his lone season together with Kobe Bryant only resulted in just 17 wins, Russell did live up to his potential eventually. Since then, he's been named an All-Star (2019) and played on three different teams (Nets, Warriors, and Timberwolves) before returning to the Lakers in 2023 where he still plays today.

The fourth and final player still in the NBA who once played with Kobe Bryant is Larry Nance Jr. Entering the Lakers the same year as Russell, Nance brought a unique blend of athleticism and hustle to the Lakers' frontcourt in Bryant's last season.

While his time with Bryant was brief, sharing the court with such a legend is something he never took for granted. Nance was traded in the 2024 NBA offseason from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Atlanta Hawks.